Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Third quarter summary :

GAAP revenue increased 8.7% and GAAP operating income increased 11.8% for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the prior fiscal year quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 7.3% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 7.3% for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the prior fiscal year quarter. 1

GAAP EPS was $1.71 per diluted share for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.52 per diluted share in the prior fiscal year quarter representing growth of 12.2%.

Stock repurchases for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, were $159 million at an average of $162 per share.

Fiscal year-to-date summary :

GAAP revenue increased 8.0% and GAAP operating income increased 20.6% for the fiscal year-to-date period ended March 31, 2026, compared to the prior fiscal year-to-date period.

Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 7.6% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 16.7% for the fiscal year-to-date period ended March 31, 2026, compared to the prior fiscal year-to-date period. 1

GAAP EPS was $5.41 per diluted share for the fiscal year-to-date period ended March 31, 2026, compared to $4.49 per diluted share in the prior fiscal year-to-date period representing growth of 20.4%.

Cash and cash equivalents were $20.6 million at March 31, 2026, and $39.9 million at March 31, 2025.

Debt outstanding for credit facilities was $90 million at March 31, 2026, and $170 million at March 31, 2025.

Stock repurchases for fiscal year-to-date period ended March 31, 2026, were $284 million at an average of $160 per share.

Full year fiscal 2026 guidance (Dollars in millions) :3



Current GAAP Low High Revenue $2,521 $2,533 Operating margin4 24.7 % 24.9 % EPS $6.78 $6.87





Non-GAAP5



Adjusted revenue $2,479 $2,491 Adjusted operating margin 23.9 % 24.1 %

MONETT, Mo., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Nasdaq: JKHY), a leading financial technology provider, today announced results for fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2026.

View PDF Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Fiscal Year 2026 Q3 Results Key Call-Outs Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

1 See tables below on page 4 reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP. 2See table below on page 14 reconciling net income to non-GAAP EBITDA. 3 The full fiscal year guidance assumes no additional acquisitions or dispositions will be made during fiscal year 2026. 4Operating margin is calculated by dividing operating income by revenue. 5See tables below on page 9 reconciling fiscal year 2026 GAAP to non-GAAP guidance.

According to Greg Adelson, President and CEO, "We delivered very strong third-quarter financial results, reflecting our differentiated set of modern solutions, unwavering focus on helping banks and credit unions win in the markets they serve, and disciplined execution across our business. Sales momentum remained strong, highlighted by 17 competitive core wins in the quarter, our best third quarter for new core wins in the last seven years. The sales pipeline is increasing, fueled by increased technology spending and competitive uncertainty, positioning Jack Henry well for driving long-term growth and value creation."

Operating Results

Revenue, operating expenses, operating income, and net income for the fiscal three and nine months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the fiscal three and nine months ended March 31, 2025, were as follows:

Revenue





















(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

%

Change

Nine Months Ended March 31,

%

Change

2026

2025





2026

2025



Revenue





















Services and Support $ 365,149

$ 330,792

10.4 %

$ 1,087,808

$ 1,010,498

7.7 % Percentage of Total Revenue 57.4 %

56.5 %





57.2 %

57.4 %



Processing 271,096

254,295

6.6 %

812,508

749,418

8.4 % Percentage of Total Revenue 42.6 %

43.5 %





42.8 %

42.6 %



REVENUE $ 636,245

$ 585,087

8.7 %

$ 1,900,316

$ 1,759,916

8.0 %

Services and support revenue increased for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, primarily driven by growth in data processing and hosting revenue within private and public cloud revenue of 9.4% and higher deconversion revenue by $9,021. Processing revenue increased for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, primarily driven by growth in digital and transaction revenue of 9.9%, card revenue of 3.6%, and faster payments revenue of 46.4%.

Services and support revenue increased for the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2026, primarily driven by growth in data processing and hosting revenue within private and public cloud revenue of 8.9% and higher deconversion revenue by $20,094. Processing revenue increased for the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2026, primarily driven by growth in digital and transaction revenue of 12.8%, card revenue of 6.2%, and faster payments revenue of 50.5%.

For the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, core segment revenue increased 9.2%, payments segment revenue increased 7.0%, complementary segment revenue increased 8.7%, and corporate services segment revenue increased 27.5%. For the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, core segment non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 8.6%, payments segment non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 4.7%, complementary segment non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 7.2%, and corporate services non-GAAP adjusted segment revenue increased 27.1%. Total non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 7.3% for the same period (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on pages 5 and 6 below for a reconciliation of GAAP segment revenue to non-GAAP adjusted segment revenue).

For the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2026, core segment revenue increased 5.9%, payments segment revenue increased 8.0%, complementary segment revenue increased 9.5%, and corporate services segment revenue increased 14.5%. For the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2026, core segment non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 7.4%, payments segment non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 6.5%, complementary segment non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 8.4%, and corporate services non-GAAP adjusted segment revenue increased 14.2%. Total non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 7.6% for the same period (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on pages 7 and 8 below for a reconciliation of GAAP segment revenue to non-GAAP adjusted segment revenue).

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

















(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended March 31,

% Change



2026

2025





2026

2025





Cost of Revenue $ 363,922

$ 340,586

6.9 %

$ 1,063,476

$ 1,016,868

4.6 %

Percentage of Total Revenue6 57.2 %

58.2 %





56.0 %

57.8 %





Research and Development 45,110

39,411

14.5 %

126,615

120,192

5.3 %

Percentage of Total Revenue6 7.1 %

6.7 %





6.7 %

6.8 %





Selling, General, and Administrative 72,166

66,350

8.8 %

211,965

209,839

1.0 %

Percentage of Total Revenue6 11.3 %

11.3 %





11.2 %

11.9 %





OPERATING EXPENSES 481,198

446,347

7.8 %

1,402,056

1,346,899

4.1 %



























OPERATING INCOME $ 155,047

$ 138,740

11.8 %

$ 498,260

$ 413,017

20.6 %

Operating Margin6 24.4 %

23.7 %





26.2 %

23.5 %







Cost of revenue increased for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to higher personnel costs, including compensation and benefit costs, partially related to a headcount increase in the trailing twelve months, higher direct costs generally consistent with increases in related lines of revenue, as well as increased amortization of intangible assets.

Cost of revenue increased for the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to higher personnel costs, including compensation and benefit costs, partially related to a headcount increase in the trailing twelve months, higher direct costs generally consistent with increases in related lines of revenue, and increased amortization of intangible assets. Personnel cost increases over the prior year period were tempered by lower than normal medical claims earlier in the fiscal year.

Research and development expense increased for the fiscal three and nine months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the fiscal three and nine months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to higher personnel costs (net of capitalization), including compensation and benefit costs, partially related to a headcount increase in the trailing twelve months.

Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to higher personnel costs, including compensation and benefit costs, partially related to a headcount increase in the trailing twelve months.

Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to higher personnel costs, including compensation and benefit costs, partially related to a headcount increase in the trailing twelve months and the higher gain on assets, net, in the current fiscal year period of $5,267 compared to the prior fiscal year period. Personnel cost increases over the prior year period were tempered by lower than normal medical claims earlier in the fiscal year.

Net Income

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended March 31,

% Change

2026

2025





2026

2025



Income Before Income Taxes $ 158,541

$ 141,908

11.7 %

$ 513,052

$ 426,087

20.4 % Provision for Income Taxes 35,647

30,800

15.7 %

121,503

97,943

24.1 % NET INCOME $ 122,894

$ 111,108

10.6 %

$ 391,549

$ 328,144

19.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.71

$ 1.52

12.2 %

$ 5.41

$ 4.49

20.4 %

Effective tax rates for the fiscal three and nine months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025, were 22.5% and 23.7% and 21.7% and 23.0%, respectively.

According to Mimi Carsley, CFO and Treasurer, "During the third quarter, we delivered strong growth in several key revenue areas, including continued expansion in cloud revenue and solid performance from our faster payments products and digital offerings. We anticipate relative weakness to the year to date in fiscal Q4 non-GAAP revenue and margins consistent with previously stated expectations. Based on our positive outlook, we have increased our full year non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP margin expansion, and GAAP EPS guidance."



6Operating margin is calculated by dividing operating income by revenue. Operating margin plus operating expense components as a percentage of total revenue may not equal 100% due to rounding.

Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The tables below show our revenue, operating income, and net income for the fiscal three and nine months ended March 31, 2026, compared to the fiscal three and nine months ended March 31, 2025, excluding the impacts of deconversions in the fiscal quarter and fiscal year-to-date periods ended March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025, the acquisition in the current fiscal quarter and fiscal year-to-date period, the gain on assets, net, in the current fiscal year-to-date period, and the impact of a contract change in the prior fiscal quarter and fiscal year-to-date period.

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

% Change

2026

2025





2026

2025



























GAAP Revenue* $ 636,245

$ 585,087

8.7 %

$ 1,900,316

$ 1,759,916

8.0 %























Adjustments:





















Deconversion revenue (18,665)

(9,644)





(33,504)

(13,410)



Revenue related to a contract change —

(1,201)





—

(14,672)



Revenue from the acquisition (1,651)

—





(3,595)

—



























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE* $ 615,929

$ 574,242

7.3 %

$ 1,863,217

$ 1,731,834

7.6 %















































GAAP Operating Income $ 155,047

$ 138,740

11.8 %

$ 498,260

$ 413,017

20.6 %























Adjustments:





















Operating income from deconversions (14,635)

(6,851)





(25,337)

(9,724)



Operating income related to a contract change —

(209)





—

(2,178)



Gain on assets, net —

—





(6,829)

—



Operating loss from the acquisition 833

—





1,817

—



























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 141,245

$ 131,680

7.3 %

$ 467,911

$ 401,115

16.7 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin** 22.9 %

22.9 %





25.1 %

23.2 %



























GAAP Net Income $ 122,894

$ 111,108

10.6 %

$ 391,549

$ 328,144

19.3 %























Adjustments:





















Net income from deconversions (14,635)

(6,851)





(25,337)

(9,724)



Net income related to a contract change —

(209)





—

(2,178)



Gain on assets, net —

—





(6,829)

—



Net loss from the acquisition 833

—





1,817

—



Tax impact of adjustments*** 3,313

1,694





7,284

2,857



























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 112,405

$ 105,742

6.3 %

$ 368,484

$ 319,099

15.5 %



*GAAP revenue is comprised of services and support and processing revenues (see page 2). Services and support revenue less deconversion revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025, which was $18,665 for the current fiscal year quarter and $9,644 for the prior fiscal year quarter, and reducing the three months ended March 31, 2025, amount also for revenue related to a contractual change of $1,201, results in non-GAAP adjusted services and support revenue growth of 8.3% quarter over quarter. Processing revenue less revenue from the acquisition for the three months ended March 31, 2026, of $1,651, results in non-GAAP adjusted processing revenue growth of 6.0% quarter over quarter.

Services and support revenue less deconversion revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025 which was $33,504 for the current fiscal year period and $13,410 for the prior fiscal year period, and reducing the nine months ended March 31, 2025, amount also for revenue related to a contractual change of $14,672, results in non-GAAP adjusted services and support revenue growth of 7.3% period over period. Processing revenue less revenue from the acquisition for the three months ended March 31, 2026, of $3,595, results in non-GAAP adjusted processing revenue growth of 7.9% period over period.

**Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted operating income by non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

***The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 24% for the fiscal three and nine months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025. The tax rate for non-GAAP adjustment items takes a broad look at the Company's recurring tax adjustments and applies them to non-GAAP revenue that does not have its own specific tax impacts.

The tables below show the segment break-out of revenue and cost of revenue for each period presented, as adjusted for the items above, and include a reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted operating income presented above.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

Services

Total GAAP REVENUE $ 195,448

$ 232,720

$ 187,489

$ 20,588

$ 636,245 Non-GAAP adjustments* (7,506)

(7,574)

(5,054)

(182)

(20,316) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 187,942

225,146

182,435

20,406

615,929



















GAAP COST OF REVENUE 81,208

119,602

72,192

90,920

363,922 Non-GAAP adjustments* (1,971)

(1,577)

(482)

(166)

(4,196) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 79,237

118,025

71,710

90,754

359,726



















GAAP SEGMENT INCOME $ 114,240

$ 113,118

$ 115,297

$ (70,332)



Segment Income Margin** 58.5 %

48.6 %

61.5 %

(341.6) %























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 108,705

$ 107,121

$ 110,725

$ (70,348)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin** 57.8 %

47.6 %

60.7 %

(344.7) %























Research and Development















45,110 Selling, General, and Administrative















72,166 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment***













(2,318) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













474,684



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 141,245



*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Payments segment were ($1,651) of acquisition revenue and ($5,923) of deconversion revenue. Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the remainder of the segments were deconversion revenue. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Payments segment were ($1,453) of acquisition costs and ($124) of deconversion costs. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Corporate Services segment were ($160) of acquisition costs and ($6) of deconversion costs. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the remainder of the segments were deconversion costs.

**Segment income margin is calculated by dividing segment income by revenue for each segment. Non-GAAP adjusted segment income margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted segment income by non-GAAP adjusted revenue for each segment.

***Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were deconversion costs of $1,446, research and development costs related to the acquisition of $841, and selling, general, and administrative costs related to the acquisition of $31.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

Services

Total GAAP REVENUE $ 179,052

$ 217,449

$ 172,442

$ 16,144

$ 585,087 Non-GAAP adjustments* (6,039)

(2,394)

(2,324)

(88)

(10,845) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 173,013

215,055

170,118

16,056

574,242



















GAAP COST OF REVENUE 74,713

116,266

69,077

80,530

340,586 Non-GAAP adjustments* (2,232)

(109)

(519)

(5)

(2,865) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 72,481

116,157

68,558

80,525

337,721



















GAAP SEGMENT INCOME $ 104,339

$ 101,183

$ 103,365

$ (64,386)



Segment Income Margin** 58.3 %

46.5 %

59.9 %

(398.8) %























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 100,532

$ 98,898

$ 101,560

$ (64,469)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin 58.1 %

46.0 %

59.7 %

(401.5) %























Research and Development















39,411 Selling, General, and Administrative















66,350 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment***













(920) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













442,562



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 131,680





*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Core segment were ($1,201) of revenue related to the contractual change and ($4,838) of deconversion revenue. Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the remainder of the segments were deconversion revenue. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Core segment were cost of revenue related to a contractual change of ($992) and ($1,240) of deconversion costs. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the remainder of the segments were deconversion costs. **Segment income margin is calculated by dividing segment income by revenue for each segment. Non-GAAP adjusted segment income margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted segment income by non-GAAP adjusted revenue for each segment.

***Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were deconversion costs.





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

Services

Total GAAP REVENUE $ 576,841

$ 695,588

$ 563,414

$ 64,473

$ 1,900,316 Non-GAAP adjustments* (13,775)

(14,399)

(8,632)

(293)

(37,099) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 563,066

681,189

554,782

64,180

1,863,217



















GAAP COST OF REVENUE 229,130

358,306

213,717

262,323

1,063,476 Non-GAAP adjustments* (3,117)

(4,276)

(1,078)

(260)

(8,731) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 226,013

354,030

212,639

262,063

1,054,745



















GAAP SEGMENT INCOME $ 347,711

$ 337,282

$ 349,697

$ (197,850)



Segment Income Margin** 60.3 %

48.5 %

62.1 %

(306.9) %























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 337,053

$ 327,159

$ 342,143

$ (197,883)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin 59.9 %

48.0 %

61.7 %

(308.3) %























Research and Development















126,615 Selling, General, and Administrative















211,965 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment***













1,981 NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













1,395,306



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 467,911



*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Payments segment were ($3,595) of acquisition revenue and ($10,804) of deconversion revenue. Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the remainder of the segments were deconversion revenue. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Payments segment were ($3,863) of acquisition costs and ($413) of deconversion costs. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Corporate Services segment were ($253) of acquisition costs and ($7) of deconversion costs. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the remainder of the segments were deconversion costs.

**Segment income margin is calculated by dividing segment income by revenue for each segment. Non-GAAP adjusted segment income margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted segment income by non-GAAP adjusted revenue for each segment.

***Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were a gain on assets, net, of $6,829 less deconversion costs of $3,551, research and development costs related to the acquisition of $1,213, and selling, general, and administrative costs related to the acquisition of $84.



Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

Services

Total GAAP REVENUE $ 544,948

$ 644,207

$ 514,454

$ 56,307

$ 1,759,916 Non-GAAP adjustments* (20,777)

(4,341)

(2,857)

(107)

(28,082) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 524,171

639,866

511,597

56,200

1,731,834



















GAAP COST OF REVENUE 225,850

344,023

200,763

246,232

1,016,868 Non-GAAP adjustments* (13,859)

(180)

(678)

(5)

(14,722) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 211,991

343,843

200,085

246,227

1,002,146



















GAAP SEGMENT INCOME $ 319,098

$ 300,184

$ 313,691

$ (189,925)



Segment Income Margin** 58.6 %

46.6 %

61.0 %

(337.3) %























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 312,180

$ 296,023

$ 311,512

$ (190,027)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin 59.6 %

46.3 %

60.9 %

(338.1) %























Research and Development















120,192 Selling, General, and Administrative















209,839 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment***













(1,458) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













1,330,719



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 401,115



*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Core segment were ($14,672) of revenue related to the contractual change and ($6,105) of deconversion revenue. Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the remainder of the segments were deconversion revenue. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Core segment were cost of revenue related to a contractual change of ($12,494) and ($1,365) of deconversion costs. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the remainder of the segments were deconversion costs.

**Segment income margin is calculated by dividing segment income by revenue for each segment. Non-GAAP adjusted segment income margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted segment income by non-GAAP adjusted revenue for each segment.

***Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were deconversion costs.

The table below shows our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. Fiscal year 2026 non-GAAP guidance excludes the impacts of deconversion revenue and related operating expenses, acquisition revenues and related operating expenses, the revenues and operating expenses related to a contractual change, and the gain on assets, net, and assumes no additional acquisitions or dispositions will be made during the fiscal year.



GAAP to Non-GAAP GUIDANCE (Dollars in

millions, except per share data)

Annual FY'26

Adjusted for

FY26

Comparison

Reported

Contractual

Change





Low

High

FY25

FY25

FY25

GAAP REVENUE

$ 2,521

$ 2,533

$ 2,375

$ 2,375

$ —

Growth

6.1 %

6.6 %













Deconversions*

37

37

34

34

—

Acquisition

5

5

—

—

—

Contractual change

—

—

16

—

16

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE**

$ 2,479

$ 2,491

$ 2,326

$ 2,341

$ (16)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

6.6 %

7.1 %





































GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 1,899

$ 1,903

$ 1,807

$ 1,807

$ —

Growth

5.1 %

5.3 %













Deconversion costs*

12

12

6

6

—

Acquisition costs

8

8

—

—

—

Contractual change

—

—

14

—

14

Gain on assets, net

(7)

(7)

—

—

—

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES**

$ 1,886

$ 1,890

$ 1,787

$ 1,800

$ (14)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

5.6 %

5.8 %





































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 622

$ 630

$ 569

$ 569

$ —

Growth

9.3 %

10.7 %





































GAAP OPERATING MARGIN

24.7 %

24.9 %

23.9 %

23.9 %





























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME**

$ 593

$ 601

$ 539

$ 541

$ (2)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

10.1 %

11.5 %





































NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

23.9 %

24.1 %

23.2 %

23.1 %





























GAAP EPS

$ 6.78

$ 6.87

$ 6.24

$ 6.24

$ —

Growth

8.7 %

10.0 %





































*Deconversion revenue and related operating expenses are based on actual results for fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2026, and estimates for the remainder of the fiscal year 2026. See the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2026.

**GAAP to Non-GAAP revenue, operating expenses, and operating income may not foot due to rounding.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Cash and cash equivalents were $21 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $40 million at March 31, 2025.

Trade receivables were $282 million at March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025.

The Company had $90 million of borrowings at March 31, 2026, compared to $170 million of borrowings at March 31, 2025.

Deferred revenue was $209 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $222 million at March 31, 2025.

Stockholders' equity increased to $2,135 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $2,036 million at March 31, 2025.

*See table below for Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and on page 14 for Return on Average Stockholders' Equity. Tables reconciling the non-GAAP measures Free Cash Flow and Net Operating Profit After Tax Return on Invested Capital (NOPAT ROIC) to GAAP measures are on pages 14 and 15. See the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information section below for the definitions of Free Cash Flow and NOPAT ROIC.

The following table summarizes net cash from operating activities:

(Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Net income $ 391,549

$ 328,144 Depreciation 31,238

33,125 Amortization 127,462

120,136 Change in deferred income taxes 100,347

(12,765) Other non-cash expenses 21,512

22,411 Change in receivables 37,379

50,871 Change in deferred revenue (154,631)

(167,104) Change in other assets and liabilities* (95,570)

(60,426) NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 459,286

$ 314,392



*For the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2026, the change in other assets and liabilities includes the change in prepaid expenses, deferred costs and other of $(61,680), accrued expenses of $(19,137), income taxes of $(8,383), and the change in accounts payable of $(6,370). For the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2025, the change in other assets and liabilities includes the change in prepaid expenses, deferred costs and other of $(42,989), the change in accrued expenses of $(23,436), and the change in accounts payable of $(9,541) partially offset by the change in income taxes of $15,540.

The following table summarizes net cash from investing activities:

(Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Payment for acquisitions $ (42,390)

$ — Capital expenditures (46,616)

(41,186) Proceeds from sale of assets 24,572

— Purchased software (2,998)

(3,833) Computer software developed (140,003)

(130,298) Purchase of investments (13,710)

(2,000) Proceeds from investments 1,000

1,000 NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (220,145)

$ (176,317)

The following table summarizes net cash from financing activities:

(Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Borrowings on credit facilities $ 360,000

$ 255,000 Repayments on credit facilities (270,000)

(235,000) Purchase of treasury stock (284,414)

(35,052) Dividends paid (127,457)

(122,464) Net cash from issuance of stock and tax related to stock-based compensation 1,350

1,027 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (320,521)

$ (136,489)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting in the United States. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted segment revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted segment income, adjusted cost of revenue, adjusted segment cost of revenue, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating margin, adjusted segment income margin, non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP EBITDA), free cash flow, net operating profit after tax return on invested capital (NOPAT ROIC), and non-GAAP adjusted net income.

We believe non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the underlying fundamentals and true operations of our business. Adjusted revenue, adjusted segment revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted segment income, adjusted segment income margin, adjusted cost of revenue, adjusted segment cost of revenue, adjusted operating expenses, and adjusted net income eliminate one-time deconversion revenue and associated costs, the gain on assets, net, an acquisition, and a contractual change, which management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. Such adjustments give investors further insight into our performance. Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of interest income, net, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for net income before the effect of interest income, net, taxes, depreciation, and amortization attributable to eliminated one-time deconversions, the gain on assets, net, an acquisition, and a contractual change. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less capitalized expenditures, internal use software, and capitalized software, plus proceeds from the sale of assets. NOPAT ROIC is defined as operating income for the trailing four quarters multiplied by one minus the average effective tax rate (ETR) for the trailing four quarters, with the result divided by average invested capital (average of the beginning and ending period balances). Management believes that non-GAAP EBITDA is an important measure of the Company's overall operating performance and excludes certain costs and other transactions that management deems one time or non-operational in nature; free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for debt service requirements and strategic capital decisions; and NOPAT ROIC is a measure of the Company's allocation efficiency and effectiveness of its invested capital. For these reasons, management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its assessment and management of the Company's performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable with calculations of similar measures for other companies.

Any non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to related GAAP measures are included.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity — offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading Risk Factors. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Quarterly Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on May 6, 2026, at 7:45 a.m. Central Time, and investors are invited to listen at www.jackhenry.com . A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the event at ir.jackhenry.com/corporate-events-and-presentations and will remain available for one year.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended March 31,

% Change

2026

2025





2026

2025



























REVENUE $ 636,245

$ 585,087

8.7 %

$ 1,900,316

$ 1,759,916

8.0 %























Cost of Revenue 363,922

340,586

6.9 %

1,063,476

1,016,868

4.6 % Research and Development 45,110

39,411

14.5 %

126,615

120,192

5.3 % Selling, General, and Administrative 72,166

66,350

8.8 %

211,965

209,839

1.0 % EXPENSES 481,198

446,347

7.8 %

1,402,056

1,346,899

4.1 %























OPERATING INCOME 155,047

138,740

11.8 %

498,260

413,017

20.6 %























Interest income 4,869

5,899

(17.5) %

18,194

21,406

(15.0) % Interest expense (1,375)

(2,731)

(49.7) %

(3,402)

(8,336)

(59.2) % Interest Income, net 3,494

3,168

10.3 %

14,792

13,070

13.2 %























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 158,541

141,908

11.7 %

513,052

426,087

20.4 %























Provision for Income Taxes 35,647

30,800

15.7 %

121,503

97,943

24.1 %























NET INCOME $ 122,894

$ 111,108

10.6 %

$ 391,549

$ 328,144

19.3 %























Diluted net income per share $ 1.71

$ 1.52





$ 5.41

$ 4.49



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 71,978

73,013





72,433

73,058



























Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)











March 31,

% Change













2026

2025



Cash and cash equivalents











$ 20,573

$ 39,870

(48.4) % Receivables











282,463

282,162

0.1 % Total assets











3,050,557

2,932,018

4.0 %























Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$ 212,133

$ 201,389

5.3 % Current and long-term debt











90,000

170,000

(47.1) % Deferred revenue











208,742

221,828

(5.9) % Stockholders' equity











2,134,811

2,036,431

4.8 %







































































Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest Income, Net, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Non-GAAP EBITDA)

Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended March 31,

% Change (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025





2026

2025



Net income $ 122,894

$ 111,108





$ 391,549

$ 328,144



Net interest (3,494)

(3,168)





(14,792)

(13,070)



Taxes 35,647

30,800





121,503

97,943



Depreciation and amortization 53,653

51,013





158,700

153,261



Less: Net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to eliminated one-time adjustments* (14,275)

(7,060)





(31,290)

(11,901)



NON-GAAP EBITDA $ 194,425

$ 182,693

6.4 %

$ 625,670

$ 554,377

12.9 % *The fiscal third quarter 2026 and 2025 adjustments for net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization were for deconversions of ($14,636) and an acquisition of $361, and were for deconversions of $6,851 and a contract change of $209, respectively. The fiscal year-to-date 2026 and 2025 adjustments were for deconversions of ($25,337), a gain on assets, net, of ($6,829), and an acquisition of $876, and were for deconversions of ($9,723) and a contractual change of ($2,178), respectively.



























Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)









Nine Months Ended March 31,



(In thousands)











2026

2025



Net cash from operating activities









$ 459,286

$ 314,392



Capitalized expenditures











(46,616)

(41,186)



Internal use software











(2,998)

(3,833)



Proceeds from sale of assets











24,572

—



Capitalized software











(140,003)

(130,298)



FREE CASH FLOW











$ 294,241

$ 139,075



























Net income











$ 391,549

$ 328,144



Operating cash conversion*











117.3 %

95.8 %



Free cash flow conversion (excluding proceeds from sale of assets)*









68.9 %

42.4 %



*Operating cash conversion is net cash from operating activities divided by net income. Free cash flow conversion is free cash flow less proceeds from sale of assets of $24,572 for fiscal 2026 and $0 for fiscal 2025 divided by net income.























Calculation of the Return on Average Stockholders' Equity





March 31,



(In thousands)











2026

2025



Net income (trailing four quarters)









$ 519,153

$ 429,217



Average stockholder's equity (period beginning and ending balances)





2,085,621

1,908,181



RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









24.9 %

22.5 %



























Calculation of NOPAT ROIC (Non-GAAP)











March 31,



(In thousands)











2026

2025



Operating income (trailing four quarters)









$ 653,957

$ 538,644



Average Effective Tax Rate (trailing four quarters)





22.8 %

22.8 %



NOPAT operating income (trailing four quarters)*

504,855

415,833



Average invested capital (period beginning and ending balances)

2,215,621

2,118,181



























NOPAT ROIC











22.8 %

19.6 %





*NOPAT operating income is calculated by multiplying the trailing four quarters operating income by one minus the average ETR. NOPAT ROIC is calculated by dividing NOPAT operating income by average invested capital (period beginning and ending balances).

FAQ for Analysts / Investors

1.) Why does fiscal 2025 non-GAAP revenue used for growth calculation not match reported fiscal 2025 non-GAAP revenue?

The restructuring of a third-party agreement has resulted in a $16 million fiscal year-over-year revenue headwind, with $12 million of that coming in the first quarter and $3 million additional in the second and third quarters.

The remaining $1 million is expected to impact the fourth quarter.

This restructuring has also resulted in a decrease in the related costs and the impact on margins is expected to be minimal.

This has been adjusted for a consistent fiscal year-over-year comparison and is included in our fiscal year 2026 guidance (see page 9).

2.) What are some key elements of the outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026?

We expect the year-over-year revenue growth rates to slow slightly as we face overall tougher prior year comparables from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

We expect some contraction in margins in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the fiscal year-to-date period margins that positively benefited from lower than normal expense for medical claims under our self-insured employee healthcare plan, especially during the first and second quarters.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.