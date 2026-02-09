Jack Henry & Associates Increases the Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock by 6 Percent to $.61 Per Share

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) today announced its Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by six percent (6%) to $.61 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on March 25, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 5, 2026. Jack Henry has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1991, and 2025 marked the 22nd consecutive year of an increasing dividend.

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

