JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES INCREASES THE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT to $.52 PER SHARE

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) today announced its Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by seven percent (7%) to $.52 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $.01 per share, is payable on March 24, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 8, 2023. Jack Henry has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1991, and 2023 marks the company's 34th increase in dividends paid. At February 8, 2023, there were 72,990,790 shares of the common stock outstanding.

Mimi L. Carsley, CFO and Treasurer of Jack Henry & Associates, stated, "Our company continues to have strong organic growth and cash flows, even with our continued investments in our company through capital expenditures and research & development initiatives. This increase in our dividend authorization evidences our continued confidence that these trends will continue and our commitment to deploy our cash to the benefit of our shareholders."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

