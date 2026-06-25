Jack Henry and Google Cloud Expand Collaboration to Deliver AI-Driven Security for Banks and Credit Unions

With Google Cloud's agentic defense solutions, Jack Henry bolsters its enterprise security and helps protect community institutions against emerging cyber threats

MONETT, Mo. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) and Google Cloud today announced an expanded collaboration to deliver AI-driven security capabilities for banks and credit unions. Building on their strategic relationship established in 2022, Jack Henry will use Google Cloud's suite of agentic defense products to develop a proprietary AI security platform purpose-built for the financial services ecosystem. This initiative will strengthen cyber resilience for financial institutions and help them defend against emerging threats while improving operational efficiency.

Approximately 7,400 community banks and credit unions across the United States depend on Jack Henry for a wide array of banking, payments, lending, and operational solutions. As modern security threats grow increasingly complex with the rise of adversarial AI, these institutions require leading-edge defense mechanisms layered across their entire technology suite.

Jack Henry's enhanced, security-first platform is explicitly designed to address the strict compliance, regulatory, and security requirements of community financial institutions. By proactively identifying and mitigating emerging, AI-driven cyber threats, its architecture reinforces security across Jack Henry's entire operational environment – spanning Google Cloud, other cloud providers, and on-premises physical infrastructures.

"Combining our financial services expertise with Google Cloud's agentic defense capabilities enables us to help financial institutions proactively strengthen their defense against increasingly sophisticated threats," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "Security has always been foundational to our platform, and this collaboration extends those capabilities further. By automating the analysis of large volumes of telemetry data, we can identify potential threats earlier and enable faster, coordinated responses before vulnerabilities are exploited."

AI is the top investment priority for financial institutions, according to Jack Henry's Strategy Benchmark survey of bank and credit union CEOs. Institutions are increasingly focused on AI to drive efficiency, improve risk-based decision-making, and enhance client experiences. This trend reinforces the industry's need for practical, secure AI capabilities that deliver value while meeting the requirements of highly regulated environments.

"Agentic AI workflows represent a transformative capability for financial services, but widespread adoption depends on trust," said Francis deSouza, chief operating officer, Google Cloud and president, Security Products. "Jack Henry is combining Google Cloud's agentic defense, Mandiant Consulting's deep cybersecurity expertise, and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to deliver secure-by-design AI. This empowers financial institutions to unlock measurable efficiency while strengthening resilience."

In tandem with these security advancements, Jack Henry is leveraging Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Google Cloud's AI platform, to develop and deploy a growing set of high-impact operational use cases, enabling its employees and financial services clients to:

Support customer service teams : Leverage AI-assisted tools to improve the speed and consistency of support and issue resolution.

: Leverage AI-assisted tools to improve the speed and consistency of support and issue resolution. Enhance insights and reporting : Utilize advanced analytics to drive more informed, data-driven decision-making.

: Utilize advanced analytics to drive more informed, data-driven decision-making. Optimize daily operations: Automate routine administrative tasks, with early adopters reporting time savings of up to 70%.

"We are utilizing AI in a bold and balanced way, unlocking its potential while maintaining the strong security, governance, and human oversight required in financial services," said Jack Henry Chief Operating Officer Shanon McLachlan. "We are prioritizing practical, high-impact use cases – from strengthening cyber resilience to automating back-office processes – to enable institutions to operate more efficiently, scale their teams, and continue delivering the high-touch service that sets them apart."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack—including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications—that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.