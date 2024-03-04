Jack Henry™ Announces New Annual Award Recognition

Cobalt Award will recognize financial institutions and fintechs' commitment and innovation

MONETT, Mo., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announces the Cobalt Awards, a new award program that celebrates financial institution and fintech innovation, dedication to people and communities, and a passion for reducing barriers to financial freedom. 2024 is the first year of this program.

The Cobalt Awards are an opportunity for financial institutions and fintechs to be acknowledged for their creativity and imagination while also giving back to their communities. This initiative aims to inspire, motivate, and strengthen relationships by showcasing success stories.

There are three award categories:

The Barrier Breaker – Recognizes one bank and one credit union winner for tearing down barriers to accountholder financial health

The Changemaker – Recognizes one bank and one credit union winner for outstanding achievement using technology, services, and innovation to operate more efficiently

The Integrator – Recognizes two fintech winners for helping improve the user experience and the financial health of consumers and businesses

To be eligible to participate, financial institutions must be existing Jack Henry customers; their entry submission should reference the use of at least one Jack Henry solution. Fintech entrants must be part of Jack Henry's ecosystem through the Developer Toolkit or Vendor Integration Program (VIP). All entries should be submitted with compelling storytelling, including quantifiable metrics.

This year, the judging panel will include seven Jack Henry executives. Winners will receive:

A $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice

donation to the charity of their choice Free registration and travel to Jack Henry Connect 2024 for up to four attendees (banks and credit unions only)

Free booth registration with premium placement in the Jack Henry Connect 2024 Tech Hall (fintechs only)

A Cobalt Award Trophy presented at Jack Henry Connect, a press release, a case study, and more

"We're excited to announce our new Cobalt Awards program, encouraging and inspiring financial institutions and fintechs to continue making a positive impact in their communities through people-inspired innovation," said Greg Adelson, president and COO of Jack Henry. "We look forward to celebrating those who are aligned with our mission and purpose to reduce barriers to financial health."

Submissions open April 1st and close June 1st. For more information, visit jackhenry.com/Cobalt-Awards. Winners will be publicly announced at this year's Jack Henry Connect in Phoenix.

