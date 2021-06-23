Jack Henry Appoints Chris King as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

MONETT, Mo., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Today, the company announced that Chris King has been named chief sales and marketing officer following the retirement of Steve Tomson.

Most recently, King served as vice president of NCR's Global Financial Sales channel. In this role, he was responsible for NCR's partner network spanning over 114 countries and thousands of customers. As a 31-year veteran in the financial services industry, King has held several leadership roles at major financial services organizations, including Diebold Nixdorf, Carreker (now FISERV), and Regions Bank.

David Foss, president and chief executive officer of Jack Henry commented, "Chris brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our corporate leadership team, and we are looking forward to him driving our sales and marketing efforts to new heights. We are confident his financial services experience will assist us in strengthening partnerships and helping our clients innovate, grow, and compete successfully. As we welcome Chris to the team, I also want to thank Steve for his more than 15 years of outstanding service to our company. We are a much better sales and marketing organization today than we were just a few years ago because of the intense focus and leadership provided by Steve. Although we are sad to see him go, we know he has more than earned the opportunity to enjoy a little slower pace."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

