Jack Henry Collaborates with Five Financial Institutions to Win 2023 WebAwards

First Eagle Bank, Embers Credit Union, Kemba Financial Credit Union, Bank First, and Capital Credit Union utilize Jack Henry technology to provide modern user experiences.

MONETT, Mo., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced receiving WebAwards with five financial institution clients collaboratively using its web hosting and design services. First Eagle Bank won for Best Bank Website, and Embers Credit Union received Best Credit Union Website. This marks the fourth consecutive year that a Jack Henry client has won a "Best of" category, and the first year that clients took top honors in both the Best Bank and Best Credit Union categories. Additionally, Bank First was awarded Bank Standard of Excellence, and Kemba Financial Credit Union and Capital Credit Union each received Credit Union Standard of Excellence.

Now in its 17th year, the Web Marketing Association's WebAwards program is the longest-running annual website award competition dedicated to setting the standard of excellence for website development. Expert judges from around the world review sites across 96 industries based on design, innovation, content, interactivity, copywriting, and ease of use.

Patrick Kaveney, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at First Eagle Bank, said Jack Henry's digital solutions allow for better mobility across its website and improved functionality for accountholders. "Jack Henry revamped our entire website and worked with our bank throughout the whole project," Kaveney said. "The ultimate design and color scheme was proposed by Jack Henry, and we cannot be more thrilled with the outcome. The new website has been up for a little over a year, and we continue to receive excellent reviews."

Dylan Bloniarz, Director of Marketing at Embers Credit Union, said, "An institution's website is a crucial piece of its infrastructure, as it's where consumers can go 24/7 to interact with your products and services. Jack Henry is a developer that can deliver a site that encompasses your vision and attracts, engages, and delights visitors. Their team is incredibly talented and fantastic to work with. We knew going in the investment would be worth it, but now our website analytics prove it."

