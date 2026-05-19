Jack Henry Named Among 2026 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology

Recognized for inclusive culture and employee appreciation

MONETT, Mo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group.

This annual awards program recognizes leading employers in the financial technology industry. Honorees span a wide range of financial services and were evaluated on workplace practices, culture, systems, demographics, and employee experience. Winners were selected through a two-part survey process that measured employee satisfaction and examined benefits and policies.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in Financial Technology," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "As we celebrate 50 years of living our founding philosophy -- 'do the right thing, do whatever it takes, and have fun' – this recognition reflects the culture we've built together. Our Associates are at the heart of our success, helping banks and credit unions win in the markets they serve through modern technology solutions."

The 2026 list included 33 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker, National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance. Jack Henry is the largest company recognized this year, employing more than 7,200 professionals and serving approximately 7,400 financial institution clients.

"Each year, the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a glimpse into the practices of fintechs whose employees rate their workplaces highly," said Penny Crosman, executive editor of technology at American Banker. "This year, employees appear to value remote work and schedule flexibility above all else, at a time when many traditional financial firms have enforced strict return-to-work policies."

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S. For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit BestPlacestoWorkinFinTech.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.