Jack Henry Named to IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 25

MONETT, Mo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is pleased to announce that the company is ranked No. 12 in IDC's 2023 FinTech rankings of leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry based on annual revenue. This is the 15th consecutive year Jack Henry has appeared on the prestigious list.

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be over $800 billion (USD) by 2026.

"IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for twenty years and have expanded the program to now include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTech's in the world," said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. "The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer's financial journey."

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovative and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Jack Henry and the enterprises featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 25 represent those organizations committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download http://www.idc-fi.com.

"We are pleased to receive this recognition from IDC FinTech Rankings," said Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss. "This consistent recognition is a direct reflection of our continual dedication to providing modern technology that enables community and regional financial institutions to meet the evolving needs of their accountholders."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

