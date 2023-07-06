Jack Henry Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2023

This award recognizes the company's impact and commitment to encouraging personal growth, collaboration, and strong company culture.

MONETT, Mo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that it is recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the list of America's Greatest Workplaces in the United States by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 389,000 company reviews. Jack Henry received a five-star rating, the highest available, based on evaluation in eight categories: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation & benefits, sustainability awareness, and proactive efforts toward workplace diversity.

"How do you find a great workplace – one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work-life balance?" said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces 2023,' highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment."

Jack Henry believes that businesses should be a force for good. That includes our own business as well. That guiding idea is what leads us to put people, including our more than 7,000 Associates, at the heart of everything we do.

Ever since Jack Henry and Jerry Hall started the company in 1976, one of its guiding principles has been to do the right thing. Part of that mission means providing a work environment for Associates that encourages professional and personal growth, nurtures creativity and collaboration, and continues to build a culture that champions diversity of culture, thought, skills, and experiences.

"Jerry Hall always used to say that people are the most important thing – because we're made up of people, not numbers," said Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss. "We've always been intentional about treating our Associates with respect and giving them opportunities to thrive. Associates consistently tell us that Jack Henry's culture is one of the best in the industry, and we're proud that this recognition reaffirms the work that we do every day."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®
Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 46 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

