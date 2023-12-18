Jack Henry Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Diversity

Award recognizes Jack Henry's impact and commitment to a diverse, inclusive culture

MONETT, Mo., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ announced today its recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Jack Henry received the highest possible rating (5 stars) based on a comprehensive independent evaluation that included analysis of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey of more than 220,000 individuals.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Greatest Workplace for Diversity because it highlights our focus in cultivating a culture where individuals feel seen, heard, and accepted," said Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss. "We value the opportunity to provide our associates with a workplace environment that prioritizes diversity and inclusion, and this acknowledgement helps demonstrate we are on the right track."

"To receive this award is a testament to our commitment to diversity," claimed Brooke Stovall, Senior Manager of Diversity & Belonging at Jack Henry. "It signifies that our efforts to foster inclusivity, celebrate differences, and champion equity have not only transformed our workplace but are shaping a future where diversity isn't just embraced, it's a source to access, innovation, and shared success."

Recognized companies showcased excellence in categories including corporate culture, work-life balance, company image, working environment, management of diverse workforce, sustainability and awareness, compensation and benefits, and training and career progression.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic – and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environment."

The full list can be found here.

