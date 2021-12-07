Jack Henry Receives Two National Rankings

MONETT, Mo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ:JKHY) recently was recognized in two national rankings: Inc.'s Best-Led Companies in America 2021 and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2022.

Jack Henry ranked 84 in Inc.'s inaugural Best-Led Companies list that considered 10,000 companies with revenue between $50 million and $2 billion. The ranking is based on accomplishments in four areas: performance and value creation, market penetration and customer engagement, talent, and leadership.

"Being named on Inc.'s inaugural list of Best-Led Companies in America is recognition of our team's dedication to innovation, culture, and client success," said David Foss, Board Chair, President, and CEO. "This achievement reflects strong leadership at all levels of Jack Henry, and we're honored to be ranked among the companies recognized for management excellence."

Jack Henry ranked for the first time and among the top 20% of companies considered for Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies list. Jack Henry published its inaugural Sustainability Report in December 2020 and added a Corporate Responsibility section to its website earlier this year.

"Our focus on corporate responsibility is rooted in the guiding principles Jack Henry was founded on – do the right thing, do whatever it takes, and have fun – and keeping people at the heart of everything we do as we look to the future," said Tara Brown, Director of Corporate Responsibility at Jack Henry. "Sustainability has been, and will always be, an important part of Jack Henry's culture. This ranking is a testament to our commitment and the progress we are making."

Newsweek partnered with global research and data firm Statista to develop the ranking based on publicly available data of 2,000 of the largest U.S. public companies by revenue. Scores are based on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, along with an independent survey that asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

