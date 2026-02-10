Jack Henry Study Reveals Confidence Gaps and Growth Opportunities for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Banks and credit unions have significant opportunity to help SMBs navigate financial complexity

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) today released the results of its 2025 Financial Sentiment Study: SMB Report, offering an in‑depth look at how small and medium‑sized business (SMB) owners feel about their financial health, operational challenges, and what they need most from their financial institutions. The survey of 431 SMBs uncovers clear differences based on business size, revenue stage, and maturity. It also highlights opportunities for banks and credit unions to build stronger, more strategic relationships.

Key findings from the study:

SMBs are generally optimistic, but confidence is uneven.

71% of SMB owners are satisfied with their business's financial situation, but this varies widely by segment.

Momentum Makers (mid‑stage, growth‑oriented businesses) report the highest satisfaction (83%), while Startup Sparks (often sole proprietors with low revenue and limited financial infrastructure) are significantly less satisfied (57%).

Cash flow and income tracking represent major opportunities.

65% of SMB owners feel confident managing cash flow, despite its strong correlation with overall financial satisfaction.

Improving confidence in income tracking and cash‑flow management would meaningfully increase satisfaction across all segments.

SMBs value low costs, ease, and service above all else.

When engaging with new financial products, SMBs consistently prioritize low/no fees, interest rates, ease of process, and customer service.

91% of SMBs consider interest rates, fees, ease, and service their top criteria.

Business needs diverge sharply by segment.

Startup Sparks struggle most with cash flow, networking, and taxes – and are the least confident across nearly all aspects of business management.

struggle most with cash flow, networking, and taxes – and are the least confident across nearly all aspects of business management. Momentum Makers seek support with taxes and marketing strategy.

seek support with taxes and marketing strategy. Power Players (large, established SMBs – typically corporations with $20M+ in revenue and 250+ employees) require help with compliance, complaint management, and more complex operational needs.

Jack Henry's SMB strategy helps banks and credit unions strengthen relationships with local businesses by embedding modern payments and money‑movement capabilities directly into the digital banking experience. Solutions such as Tap2Local™ and Jack Henry™ Rapid Transfers are designed to meet SMBs where they work – enabling simple, secure ways to accept payments and move money without added complexity. Tap2Local, a cloud‑native merchant acquiring solution, allows small businesses to accept tap‑to‑pay card payments through their financial institution, while Rapid Transfers supports fast, secure money transfers for businesses and consumers.

"SMB owners are looking for more than products; they're looking for partners who understand where they are in their journey and can help them move forward with confidence," said Jeff VanDeVelde, senior director of marketing at Jack Henry. "This research makes clear that when financial institutions focus on strengthening financial clarity and simplifying the day-to-day realities of running a business, they become far more integral to an SMB's success."

"What stood out in this study is the disconnect between how important cash flow and income tracking are to SMB success and how confident many owners actually feel in managing them," said Lee Wetherington, senior director of corporate strategy at Jack Henry. "That gap creates real consequences for satisfaction and growth, but it also creates opportunity. When financial institutions help business owners build confidence, they don't just improve financial outcomes; they fundamentally reshape how SMBs perceive their bank or credit union as a strategic partner."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.