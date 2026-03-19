Jack Henry Tap2Local™ Named "Small Business Payments Solution of the Year" in 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious annual awards program recognizes outstanding financial technology products and companies around the world.

MONETT, Mo., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) today announced that its Tap2Local™ solution has received the "Small Business Payments Solution of the Year" award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes top companies, technologies, and products in today's global FinTech market.

Jack Henry's Tap2Local™ is a modern, cloud-native digital payments solution that enables banks and credit unions to meet the evolving needs of their small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers. Developed in collaboration with Moov, Tap2Local is seamlessly delivered through the Banno Digital Platform™ to provide a fast, intuitive, and consolidated experience.

Tap2Local offers merchants many distinguishing features, including easy enrollment, the ability to accept debit and credit card payments directly through tap-to-pay on both iOS and Android devices, eliminating the need for additional hardware, as well as continuous account reconciliation to the accounting platform of their choice.

"Tap2Local is a key part of our broader SMB strategy to help banks and credit unions win with small businesses, and we're honored to see it recognized by FinTech Breakthrough," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "By enabling financial institutions to become the central operating hub for business accountholders, Tap2Local helps recapture deposits while freeing business owners to focus on what they love, not payment operations."

"Jack Henry's Tap2Local is redefining small business payments by equipping financial institutions with a modern, frictionless experience through an easy, hardware-free payment solution," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Traditional point-of-sale systems impose cost, operational complexity, and slow onboarding. These fragmented third-party tools also often call for external hardware, lengthy paperwork, or delays. Tap2Local's consolidation of payments, banking, insights, and accounting into one unified experience simplifies business financial management and strengthens the bond between SMBs and their financial institutions."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.