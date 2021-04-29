Jack in the Box Continues to Transform its Executive Leadership Team

Piano, who most recently served as head of human resources for GNC Holdings LLC, a $1.6 billion global health, wellness and supplements brand and previously was executive vice president of HR at MoneyGram, brings more than 10 years of executive-level HR experience to the company. He joined Jack in the Box on April 26 and will support the company's employees at its San Diego Restaurant Support Center, as well as its systemwide locations.

Choi joins the company from Jollibee Foods Corporation, a $4 billion global restaurant operator with a portfolio of franchised brands, where he was global chief digital officer and chief information officer. Prior to that, Choi served as a global VP in the digital initiatives group at world toy leader Mattel Inc. His first day at Jack in the Box is May 3.

"Carlson and Steve will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives focused on people and technology and will help us provide world-class support to our entire system," said Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris. "Combined with the additions we've already made to our executive leadership team, they will help us achieve our strategic goals as we continue to evolve our business through operational excellence across all key departments. More importantly, they both clearly fit the Jack culture, and share our heart for serving our people and franchisees well."

Harris, who joined Jack in the Box in June 2020, has helmed the company as it outperformed earnings estimates over the past two quarters and saw same-store sales increase by double digits in Q1 2021.

