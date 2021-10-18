SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), one of the nation's leading QSR chains, has partnered with Impossible Foods to test its plant-based beef patty from October 18, 2021 through December 12, 2021 at participating Phoenix locations. Each restaurant will give guests the option to substitute an Impossible Burger patty for a $1 or $1.50 extra per patty for any Jack in the Box burger on the core menu, including the Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger, Classic Buttery Jack, Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger and more. The market test makes Jack in the Box the only major QSR allowing guests to sub an Impossible Burger patty for any core burger.

Jack in the Box Launches Impossible™ Burger at Phoenix Locations Impossible™ Burger

"We're excited to test the Impossible Burger patty at our Phoenix locations. We feel it is important to give our guests as many options to choose from as possible, because Jack in the Box is all about menu variety and satisfying all types of cravings," said Jack in the Box CMO, Ryan Ostrom. "Our consumer insights show our guests are interested in plant-based options and we want to give them as many ways to enjoy our products as possible."

With more than 80 percent of QSR guests seeking plant-based burgers for reasons beyond a strict plant-based diet, Jack in the Box's test with Impossible Foods will aim to meet the expectations of flexitarians and those looking to eat less meat, while maintaining the craveability and menu versatility for which Jack in the Box is known. The Impossible Burger patty cooks, tastes, and sizzles just like a Jack burger with as much protein as 80/20 ground beef, but with 0mg cholesterol (14g total fat, 8g saturated fat per serving) and without antibiotics or animal hormones. The product is made with soy protein, coconut oil, sunflower oil, potato protein and heme.

"We're thrilled that an iconic brand like Jack in the Box would choose Impossible Burger for its menu," said Impossible Foods President Dennis Woodside. "More and more, meat eaters are looking for new ways to enjoy the same foods they know and love while doing something great for the planet. Jack in the Box is delivering on that with a patty that tastes great in every single burger on its core menu."

Guests can order Impossible Burger in-store from any of Jack in the Box's Phoenix locations or through delivery partners including Doordash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates.

For more information visit jackinthebox.com .

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on franchising opportunities with Jack in the Box, visit https://www.jackintheboxfranchising.com/ .

About Impossible Foods

Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held food tech startup was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Mirae Asset Global Investments, Coatue, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project. More information at www.impossiblefoods.com/media .

Contact:

Christina Rodriguez

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Jack in the Box