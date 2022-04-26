Jack in the Box Partners with Miso Robotics to Begin Pilot for Flippy 2 and Sippy Product Lines

With continued staffing challenges impacting operating hours and costs, Jack in the Box saw a need to revamp its technology roadmap and establish new systems – particularly in the back-of-house – that improve restaurant-level economics and alleviate the pain points of working in a high-volume commercial kitchen.

"This collaboration with Miso Robotics is a steppingstone for our back-of-house restaurant operations. We are confident that this technology will be a good fit to support our growing business needs with intentions of having a positive impact on our operations while promoting safety and comfort to our team members," said Tony Darden, Chief Operating Officer at Jack in the Box. "We are looking forward to testing Flippy 2 as our new hire at our San Diego location!"

Through the installation of Flippy 2 and Sippy, Jack in the Box will test the integration of both products into its operations and measure the benefits of a connected kitchen. With the goal of team members seeing an immediate impact on their day-to-day responsibilities – spending less time at the fryer and drink stations and more time in front of customers.

"Beginning our journey with a premier brand like Jack in the Box is an enormous step in our commitment to helping restaurants increase throughput, reduce costs and create a safer environment for their staff," said Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics. "From tacos and curly fries to fountain sodas, the future is now for Jack in the Box, and we are ecstatic to serve as the company's technological arm to assure a quality product gets into its customers hands every time they order."

Miso Robotics is primarily funded by individual investors and is one of the most successful crowdfund stories in history. With over 18,000 shareholders, the company has raised more than $50MM in crowdfunding to date and is currently in their Series E round, which kicked off with a market valuation of $500 million. To invest in Miso Robotics, visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com/.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit https://www.jackinthebox.com/.

About Miso Robotics

Miso Robotics is revolutionizing commercial foodservice through intelligent automation solutions that solve some of the largest gaps in back-of-house kitchen operations. Ready to make an immediate financial impact on a restaurant's bottom line, Miso's AI-driven platform incorporates robotics, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to power and develop its breakthrough products, including: Flippy 2, CookRight and Sippy.

With real industry knowledge and learnings accrued through brand partnerships over its first five years, Miso's products are constantly evolving to drive consistency, increase productivity, reduce costs and improve the overall dining experience. Miso is now accepting new investors for its Series E round. To invest in the future of restaurant automation, visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com.

Miso Robotics Press Contact

Joey Telucci, Golin

(650) 291-0086

[email protected]

Jack in the Box Press Contact

Casey Middleton

(714) 345-9785

[email protected]

Miso Robotics is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from: Miso Robotics https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1710670/000110465922012145/tm222587d2_partiiandiii.htm

SOURCE Miso Robotics