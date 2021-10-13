Jack in the Box Selects mParticle to "Make Jack More CRAVED"

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced that Jack in the Box has selected mParticle as part of the organization's digital transformation strategy. A leader in the Quick Service Restaurant industry, Jack in the Box will deploy mParticle's CDP as its customer data infrastructure and the foundation of its marketing stack, helping deliver real-time, personalized experiences to millions of customers and make Jack more CRAVED (cultural, relevant, authentic, visible, easy and distinctive).

Jack in the Box serves over 10 million guests across their 2,200 restaurants, and connects with millions of email subscribers, mobile users, and unique website visitors each month. With a massive amount of data generated from these interactions, Jack in the Box needs a way to centralize data and create a unified view into the customer, while also ensuring the highest levels of data quality, governance and compliance. By deploying mParticle, Jack in the Box will increase product agility, personalize customer interactions, and convert more customers to loyal Jack Pack members.

"Our purpose is to give people a taste of life outside the box. To achieve this vision, we must provide experiences that are highly personalized across all customer touchpoints," said Shannon Murphy, Director, Digital Guest Experience at Jack in the Box. "By using mParticle, we can provide customers with an 'unapologetically Jack' experience tailored to their specific tastes and preferences."

"Growing restaurant profits starts with delivering exceptional service to our customers," said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Jack in the Box. "With mParticle, we have a data-driven advantage in building strong brand loyalty and creating more valuable customer relationships. These powerful data insights will give us the opportunity to convert unknown users to known loyalty members, and ultimately, high-value repeat customers."

Using mParticle, Jack in the Box can federate siloed customer data from multiple sources and understand how each customer is interacting with Jack in the Box across all touchpoints, including point of sale (POS), mobile and web. The Jack in the Box marketing team can organize collections of users into audience segments defined by certain behavioral attributes and seamlessly deliver data to downstream systems such as Facebook, Google, and Snapchat, making it easier to provide personalized experiences to customers. With mParticle's API, the Jack in the Box development team has access to more than 300 out-of-the-box integrations, enabling them to quickly connect customer data to all of the tools Jack in the Box relies on to drive growth.

"Quick service restaurants such as Jack in the Box need to harness their first-party data in order to deliver the personalized experiences consumers expect," said Michael Katz, CEO of mParticle. "With a complete picture of each customer, Jack in the Box can take real-time action to keep customers engaged with its brand and grow its fan following."

