Jack in the Box Unveils New Chicken Sandwich With The Help Of Becky G And Reimagines Another Chicken Classic: The Chicken Dance

"Having the opportunity to combine two things I love, dancing and helping others, is something I always strive for when collaborating with brands. When I was approached with the chance to help create a TikTok dance that will raise funds for No Kid Hungry with Jack in the Box, I was so excited to participate," said global superstar, Becky G. "Not only does this bring new life to the classic Chicken Dance, but for every use of the hashtag #JacksNewChickenDance shared on socials, Jack in the Box will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry to help feed kids in need." No Kid Hungry is a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America by helping launch and improve programs that give kids the healthy food they need to thrive.

Jack Box and Becky G's dance is inspired by all the TikTok moves consumers have been watching and doing throughout the last few months. To encourage fans to get up and do the dance, in addition to Becky G, Jack in the Box has enlisted the help of some friends and fellow TikTok favorites, like Joshua Sadowski, The Williams Fam, and Matt McCall. Some of the TikTok stars have even created fun tutorials and short GIFs to break down every move for an easy way for fans to recreate their own remixed chicken dance.

"We've been looking forward to introducing this new craveable and indulgent chicken sandwich and what better way to celebrate this launch than partnering with global superstar, Becky G," said Adrienne Ingoldt, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand and Experience Officer. "Her personality reflects the limitless nature of our consumers. We knew by having her be a part of this launch, we'd truly create our own iconic moment within culture."

The Cluck Sandwich is available for a limited time at select Jack in the Box locations. Feeling extra hungry? The Cluck Sandwich can be upgraded to the Cluck Deluxe Sandwich. The Cluck Deluxe Sandwich is topped with some of Jack in the Box's premium ingredients like Guacamole, Real Cheddar Cheese and Bacon, for only an extra $2. Both of these sandwiches can be made as a combo, and prices and participation may vary. The Cluck Sandwich Combo is priced at $5.99 plus tax and the Cluck Deluxe Sandwich Combo is priced at $7.99 plus tax.

About Jack in the Box:

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states. Known as the pioneer of all-day breakfast, and the late night category, Jack in the Box prides itself on being the curly fry in a world of regular fries. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com .

About Becky G:

Singer, songwriter and actress Becky G was born for the spotlight and her multifaceted career is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic. The 23-year-old global superstar's achievements include two number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts, a starring role in "Power Rangers," and guest-starring in the "Empire" series. Becky has won incredible awards which include AMA awards, specifically this year she received the first-ever American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female and E! People's Choice Award for The Latin Artist.

She has also been honored by the Latin Recording Academy as one of the Leading Ladies in Entertainment (2018) and by her home city of Inglewood, California for her contributions to the Hispanic community; she has been recognized as one of Rolling Stone's "18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture" and one of Billboard's "21 Under 21".

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

