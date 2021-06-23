Jack Kalavritinos Launches Public Affairs Firm JK Strategies

"At a time when companies are struggling with navigating Environmental, Social, Governance investing, Corporate Social Responsibility obligations, and 'woke' pressure campaigns, JK Strategies is one of the only firms specializing in helping clients exert principled, balanced leadership," said founder Jack Kalavritinos. "We seek to help our clients listen well, respond carefully, and uphold American values without alienating key stakeholders."

Jack Kalavritinos has served for more than 20 years at the intersection of policy, politics, and communications in senior levels of government, corporations, trade associations, and global consulting firms. He is has appeared numerous times on national TV, including on Fox News, Fox Business, NewsmaxTV. Additionally, Jack is regularly asked by reporters to comment on a range of issues and is an author of opeds in publications such as The Hill, RealClearHealth, Diplomatic Courier, NewsmaxTV, and The Morning Consult.

Joining him at JK Strategies are several communications and policy advisors from the Office of the Secretary at HHS and the State Dept. and the Dept. of Transportation all with proven track records of generating winning solutions. JK Strategies can also connect clients to a national network of bi-partisan experts through his strategic partnerships with Gordon C. James Public Relations , Nahigian Strategies , and 7 th Floor Advisors to help them achieve customized communications, public policy, and grassroots advocacy solutions.

More About JK Strategies

To learn more visit www.jkstrat.com , Twitter: @jk_strat, LinkedIn: JK Strategies.

SOURCE JK Strategies

Related Links

www.jkstrat.com

