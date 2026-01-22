Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Announces 568 College Scholarship Semifinalists for 2026

LANSDOWNE, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced that 568 talented high school seniors have been named semifinalists for its highly selective Cooke College Scholarship Program. This year's applicants come from more than 4,100 high schools across all 50 states as well as Washington, DC, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the Virgin Islands.

"Each of these semifinalists has demonstrated extraordinary academic achievement," said Natalie Rodriguez Jansorn, Vice President of Scholarship Programs at the Cooke Foundation. "We are continually inspired by the ambition and talents of the many students that apply for the Foundation's college scholarship, and we are excited to recognize them as they prepare to take the next big step in their education."

The Cooke College Scholarship provides high-achieving, talented students with the opportunity to graduate with as little debt as possible. The award, which is last-dollar funding after all institutional aid, can provide up to $55,000 per year to pursue a bachelor's degree at any accredited undergraduate institution. In addition to the scholarship, Cooke Scholars receive college planning support, ongoing advising, and the opportunity to network with the larger Cooke community.

The semifinalists listed here will now move forward in the selection process, with scholarship recipients to be announced in the spring.

"With our mission to support exceptionally promising students with financial need, the Cooke Foundation has awarded more than $332 million in scholarships to nearly 3,900 students over the past 25 years," said Executive Director Giuseppe Basili. "We are so impressed by this year's tremendous semifinalists, and we're honored to recognize them as they pursue their educational goals."

Cooke College Scholars are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, persistence, leadership, and service to others. Applicants must be current high school seniors and demonstrate financial need. Learn more about the College Scholarship Program here and sign up to be notified when the next application opens in fall 2026.

About The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $332 million in scholarships to nearly 3,900 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising, career pathway counseling, and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $144 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

