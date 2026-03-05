Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Names 485 Community College Students as Semifinalists for Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship

LANSDOWNE, Va., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation today announced 485 semifinalists for its highly competitive Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, which supports the nation's top community college students with financial need seeking to complete a bachelor's degree at four-year colleges or universities.

Selected from a pool of more than 1,300 applicants, this year's semifinalists represent 224 community colleges across 37 states. Each was chosen through an evaluation process that assesses academic ability and achievement, perseverance, and leadership.

The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship enables recipients to complete their bachelor's degrees debt-free at any accredited four-year college or university in the United States and provides last-dollar funding of up to $55,000 per year for two to three years. The award is designed to remove financial barriers so that high-achieving community college students can transfer to and thrive at the nation's top institutions.

"Through the Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation works to ensure that exceptional community college students have the opportunities to reach their full academic potential," said Executive Director Giuseppe "Seppy" Basili. "This year's semifinalists reflect the remarkable talent and ambition found in community colleges nationwide."

The Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship provides comprehensive support that extends far beyond financial assistance, recognizing that admission and enrollment are only the beginning. Selected Cooke Transfer Scholars receive personalized educational advising from the Foundation's Deans of Scholar Support, who guide them through the transition to a four-year institution and help prepare them for future careers. Scholars also gain access to transformative opportunities including internships, study abroad experiences, and graduate school funding, as well as inclusion in a thriving community of more than 3,800 fellow Cooke Scholars and Alumni who provide mentorship and networking connections throughout their academic and professional lives.

A list of this year's Cooke Transfer Scholar semifinalists and their respective community colleges can be found here. The Foundation will announce the 2026 Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholars in May. To learn more about the Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, visit the website here.

About The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $332 million in scholarships to nearly 3,900 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising, career pathway counseling, and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $144 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation