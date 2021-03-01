Jack Larsen Appointed to Chairman of ATI Physical Therapy's Board of Directors

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy (ATI), one of the nation's largest providers of physical therapy services, today announced the appointment of John (Jack) Larsen as Chairman of its Board of Directors. After serving more than two years as a general board member and Audit Committee member, Larsen's new responsibilities include managing the board's operational functions, overseeing its committees, facilitating collaborative discussions among members and providing collective counsel to ATI's leadership team.

"For the past two years, Jack has played an integral role on ATI's Board of Directors," said Labeed Diab, CEO of ATI Physical Therapy. "His extensive operational experience across the healthcare sector makes him a superb choice to lead our board. We're thrilled to elevate his influence as our organization evolves and continues to navigate the ever-changing industry landscape."

Larsen brings more than 25 years of experience leading and motivating teams across several industries, most recently in healthcare benefits and services. Previously, he held numerous C-suite positions within multi-billion-dollar divisions of UnitedHealth Group including OptumCare, a nationally integrated healthcare organization. He joined UnitedHealth Group in 2005 as Vice President of Corporate Development, where he was responsible for all merger and acquisition activity for the company.

"It's an honor to serve as Chairman of ATI's board. I will continue to work closely with my fellow board members to uphold the organization's high standards, and to seek out opportunities for innovation and improvement in the consumer healthcare space," said Larsen of his appointment. "Given ATI's prominent position in the marketplace, it's imperative we lead the industry with our differentiated services to provide greater accessibility to patient communities around the country."

Larsen currently works as a founding partner of Bridgeway Partners, a family investment office based in Minneapolis, and sits on two boards in addition to ATI's Board of Directors. He is the chairman and member of the compensation committee for AccentCare, Inc., as well as an active member of the strategy committee for the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. Larsen holds a bachelor's degree in Public Accounting from Loyola University-Chicago.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are passionate about potential. Every day, we restore it in our patients and activate it in our team members in close to 900 locations across the U.S. With proven results from more than 2.5 million unique patient episodes, ATI is leading the industry by setting best practice standards that deliver predictable outcomes for our patients with musculoskeletal (MSK) issues. ATI's offerings span the healthcare spectrum for MSK-related issues. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to home health, outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via its online platform, CONNECT™, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt.com. ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

