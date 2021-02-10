Jack Link, Founder of Jack Link’s Protein Snacks, Inducted to the 2020 Meat Industry Hall of Fame

John "Jack" E. Link, founder and chairman of Jack Link's Protein Snacks, brings a lifetime of meat snack industry experience and passion to the company's leadership, helping to redefine the protein snacking category. Prior to serving as Jack Link's chairman, Jack served as the chief executive officer since founding the family-owned company in 1985. Guided by Jack's vision, Jack Link's is now the global meat snack category leader, and the No. 4 brand in the U.S. overall snack category.

"I'm so thankful for this honor, and truly humbled to join so many great leaders in our industry." said Jack Link, Chairman and Founder of Jack Link's Protein Snacks. "We are proud of everything we've built at Jack Link's Protein Snacks, which was born and bred in Wisconsin. Our company is what it is today because of our values, our team members and our customers. They've each played an important role in helping us become the global leader in meat snacks. It is an honor to be inducted into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame."

Since its founding, Jack established company values that have been the foundation for the brand's success: keep it clean, treat people like family and do the right thing. Steadfast adherence to these values by the company's team members ensures that it never loses sight of what keeps consumers coming back: A commitment to delivering delicious, high-quality protein snacks.

Jack is equally passionate about supporting the communities in which he lives and works. He has served on the board of directors of Spooner Hospital in Spooner, Wis., and has supported Students for Free Enterprise and the Northwood Education Foundation. In 2018, Jack and his wife, Mary Jo, opened the Jack Link's Aquatic and Activity Center, the first community center in the greater Minong region. The mission of the center is to ensure affordable access to a wide variety of state-of-the-art amenities for families, individuals and local businesses.

