Jack Link's Protein Snacks to Fuel Top Esports Organization in Partnership with Envy Gaming

MINONG, Wis., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Jack Link's Protein Snacks is joining the ranks of one of esports' biggest and most accomplished franchises, Envy Gaming. This multi-year deal between the two brands will involve collaborations on fan activations, live events and a custom content series. Jack Link's jerky, sticks and bars are made with 100% beef and packed with the power of protein in a convenient, hand-held snack -- making this partnership a no-brainer to fuel esports powerhouse Envy Gaming and their professional players as The Official Protein Snack of Envy Gaming.

Envy Gaming owns and operates the popular Dallas Fuel team in the Overwatch League, is one of 12 organizations selected for the first season of the Call of Duty League, and competes across multiple titles including CS:GO, Fortnite, PUBG and Super Smash Bros. Jack Link's has continued to leverage their category leadership amongst meat snacks to redefine the power of protein. They are working with partners like Envy Gaming to drive new protein destinations – from the gym, to home, to gaming facilities, and more.

"We saw an opportunity to bring Jack Link's into the esports community, where there isn't yet a strong presence of better-for-you, portable fuel for these amazing athletes," says Brian Hannigan, vice president of marketing for Jack Link's Protein Snacks. "Our partnership with Envy Gaming has been a true collaboration between brands that are a perfect fit, and, as a result, we're able to fuel some of the best athletes and teams in the world with our protein-rich snacks. We can't wait to kick off our first venture into esports and engage with players, fans, teams and consumers nationwide in new and exciting ways."

As part of the partnership, Jack Link's logo will be featured on Team Envy and Dallas Call of Duty team jerseys. Jack Link's products will be available to the professional players and staff of the Dallas Fuel, Dallas Call of Duty team and Team Envy at the organization's new training center, in addition, fans can expect Jack Link's activations at 2020 Overwatch League and Call of Duty League events hosted in North Texas. Custom content videos and content from fan's favorite players will be developed with Envy and unveiled via social and digital media platforms. Fans can keep an eye out for these and more in 2020.

"Jack Link's is an essential go-to for our teams. Providing a snack that is packed with protein, leaves no sugar crash, and is always portable fits perfectly in line with our focus on offering players the best in all aspects of their training," adds Shay Butler, vice president of sales and marketing at Envy Gaming. "We're eager to bring such an exciting brand on board as a key partner and expect fans at any of our events next year will enjoy what we plan with Jack Link's."

About Jack Link's®– Feed Your Wild Side™ – Founded by Jack Link in 1986, Jack Link's Protein Snacks is the No. 1 meat snack brand worldwide. Proudly family owned and operated, the company is headquartered in Jack Link's hometown of Minong, Wisconsin, where the company continues its legacy of crafting delicious, high-quality meat snacks. Jack Link's offers more than 250 varieties of protein snacks, helping consumers everywhere to Feed Their Wild Side. Check out JackLinks.com to learn more about the brand.

About Envy Gaming

Envy Gaming, Inc. is the owner and operator of popular esports franchise Team Envy, the Dallas Fuel team in the Overwatch League, and the North Texas team in the future Call of Duty city-based league. Founded as a professional Call of Duty team in 2007, owner Mike Rufail has grown the Dallas-based organization into one of the largest and most-winning esports groups in the world. Today, Envy Gaming competes, streams and produces content across multiple titles including Overwatch, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Paladins, PUBG, Rocket League, FIFA and Super Smash Bros. Envy was named the 2016 Esports Team of the Year. For more information, visit Envy.gg .

