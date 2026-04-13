JACK LONDON SQUARE LAUNCHES MULTI-WEEK 'ART OF KINDNESS' CELEBRATION TO BRING COMMUNITY TOGETHER THROUGH SHARED CONNECTION

Program Culminates in Free May 9th Event Inviting Guests to Share Gratitude and Reconnect Through Kindness

OAKLAND, Calif., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack London Square, one of the Bay Area's top dining, recreation and commercial developments (www.jacklondonsquare.com), invites the community to participate in its Art of Kindness Celebration, a multi-week program beginning April 20th and culminating in a free, family-friendly event on Saturday, May 9th.

At a time when social and cultural divisions are becoming more pronounced and many people feel increasingly disconnected from one another, the Art of Kindness Celebration is designed to bring the focus back to empathy, understanding and shared human connection. As part of this initiative, Jack London Square's website will serve as a platform for community members to share stories of kindness and inspirational messages, while also contributing personal expressions of gratitude through the center's online Gratitude Gallery.

The Art of Kindness Celebration will culminate with a free event on Saturday, May 9th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Palm Plaza, near Dave & Buster's. The event will feature a variety of interactive experiences designed to encourage creativity, connection and community engagement, along with a DJ and giveaways throughout the afternoon, including:

Appreciation Station: Guests can record short videos expressing gratitude and sharing what someone's kindness has meant to them.

Guests can record short videos expressing gratitude and sharing what someone's kindness has meant to them. Kindness Art Activities: Children and adults can create kindness-themed greeting cards, paint inspirational messages on rocks and design Kindness Coupons.

Children and adults can create kindness-themed greeting cards, paint inspirational messages on rocks and design Kindness Coupons. The Hug Spot: A kindness-themed mascot will offer free hugs and pose for photos with attendees.

A kindness-themed mascot will offer free hugs and pose for photos with attendees. Chalk Art: Live chalk artists will create kindness-themed murals, including interactive 3D artwork.

Live chalk artists will create kindness-themed murals, including interactive 3D artwork. Goodwill Library: Guests can take and share inspirational books focused on empathy and kindness.

Guests can take and share inspirational books focused on empathy and kindness. Food & Clothing Donation Zone: Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food and gently used clothing to support local nonprofit organizations. Guests who make a donation will receive a Kindness Ambassador button, which can be worn at the center to receive discounts at participating stores and restaurants.

Jack London Square continues to serve as a vibrant gathering place where community, connection and shared experiences are at the heart of its programming. Through year-round events and initiatives designed to engage and uplift, the waterfront destination remains dedicated to creating opportunities that bring people together, reinforcing the idea that even small moments of kindness can have a lasting impact.

About Jack London Square

Situated along the estuary, Jack London Square is Oakland's only publicly accessible mixed-use waterfront area and has been a well-known landmark since the mid-1880's. With its rich history as the heart of Oakland's port operations, Jack London Square is one of the Bay Area's premier recreational, dining, and commercial districts. Jack London Square offers visitors and local residents an authentic, vibrant hub for dining, outdoor recreation, special events and entertainment options including Ben & Jerry's, Kuidaore Handroll Bar, BevMo, Bike East Bay, California Canoe & Kayak, Hot Spot Yoga, Farmhouse Kitchen, Heinold's: First and Last Chance Saloon, Noka Ramen, Plank, Regal Cinema, Reem's, Rosenblum Cellars, Scott's Seafood, Seabreeze on the Dock, The Bay Trail, Visit Oakland, Yoshi's Oakland, and more. For more information, visit the Jack London Square website at www.jacklondonsquare.com or follow Jack London Square on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Jack London Square