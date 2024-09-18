Jack Lynch, President and CEO of Main Line Health, to Retire After 20 Years of Service

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 20 years of steadfast dedication and commitment to Main Line Health, Jack Lynch, FACHE, President and CEO, will retire, effective June 30, 2025. Jack has solidified the System as a healthcare leader committed to delivering safe, high-quality, equitable and affordable care to our patients and the communities we serve — now and for generations to come.

Jack first joined Main Line Health in 2005, and in his time as President and CEO, has led and championed some of the biggest initiatives in the System's history, including restructuring Main Line Health to be a standalone organization separate from Jefferson Health System, as well as adding Riddle Hospital and Mirmont Treatment Center to be part of Main Line Health. This transformative growth helped Main Line Health embrace a System approach to operating, bringing all campuses together to collaborate more efficiently and effectively.

"It has been the honor and privilege of my career to serve as President and CEO of Main Line Health. The past two decades has seen the System undergo remarkable growth and transformation, positioning us as an employer and care provider of choice. It's our people who make a difference. I am extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish together and excited for the bright future that lies ahead for Main Line Health," Jack said.

A snapshot of Jack's achievements include:

Unrelenting commitment to patient safety, quality and equity Jack established a System Safety, Quality & Equity Committee, bringing together experience and expertise from all campuses He envisioned and created the System's annual Healthcare Disparities Colloquium, a staple conversation to discuss how to address disparities in care and better serve our patients Under his leadership, Main Line Health earned two prestigious awards from the American Hospital Association: The Quest for Quality Award and The Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award, Transforming Winner —exemplifying the System's commitment to providing the highest quality of safe and equitable care Two prominent inclusion rankings have marked Main Line Health as a top performer — Forbes' as a Best Employer for Diversity and the Healthcare Equality Index The System has been recognized by numerous organizations for its commitment to safety and quality, and the resulting improved outcomes

Invested more than a billion dollars in capital improvement projects across the System, including: Construction of new patient pavilions at all four acute care hospitals Construction of ambulatory care centers in Broomall, Collegeville , Concordville , Exton , King of Prussia and Newtown Square Campus upgrades and renovations, such as the Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit at Bryn Mawr Hospital, the establishment of the Lankenau Heart Institute and the expansion of Lankenau Medical Center's Emergency Department

Forged strategic partnerships and affiliations with Jefferson Health, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Sheppard Pratt

and Sheppard Pratt Strengthened Main Line HealthCare's physician network, growing it to more than 600 physicians and 300-plus advanced practice providers, expanding it to over 40 locations throughout the Greater Philadelphia region

region Provided reassuring leadership throughout the uncertainties and challenges during the pandemic, including the vaccination efforts to help reduce COVID's spread

"We are profoundly grateful for Jack's extraordinary contributions to Main Line Health. His strategic vision and dedication have been instrumental in our success," said Steve Higgins, Chair of the Board of Governors. "While we will miss his leadership, we are excited about the future and have begun the search for a new CEO to build upon Jack's legacy."

