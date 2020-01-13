Jack Lyons Joins LISI as the Director of Sales

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LISI, Inc. (LISI), company, the premier General Agency (GA) in California, serving the broker community for more than 30 years has announced the appointment of Jack Lyons as Director of Sales of LISI.

"Jack's expertise and dedication is highly valued in our industry. His approach to sales strategy and relationship development will be invaluable as we move on a significant expansion plan in 2020," said President and CEO of LISI, Becky Patel.

Jack Lyons brings over fifteen years of industry experience in both the small and large group insurance segments. He has been responsible for direct broker sales and key account management. Working closely with brokers and employee benefits general agency partners, he uses his expertise to increase business growth.

"I have had the honor to work closely with the LISI team for over two decades and I have always been impressed with their vision and leadership in a highly dynamic marketplace. Their commitment to the development and support of the broker community is second to none. I couldn't be more excited to join the LISI team on their journey to transform the healthcare marketplace," said LISI Director of Sales, Jack Lyons.

About LISI

LISI, an AmWINS company, has offices in San Mateo, Sacramento, Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, and has serviced the needs of health insurance brokers since 1977. One of the state's largest general agencies, LISI enables more than 8,000 affiliated brokers to offer Medical, Dental, Vision and Specialty coverage for large and small employers from over two dozen carriers. For more information on LISI, please visit http://www.lisibroker.com.

