Jack Mason Launches Second Kickstarter Campaign

With a true sport watch in mind, Creative Director, Peter Cho, envisioned a very specific product, complete with all of the bells and whistles. "When the team started discussing materials and functionality, we decided we needed to create a regatta timer that included only the highest quality components – a Swiss movement, sapphire crystal and a high depth rating. When passion takes the lead on design, it's pretty amazing to see what comes of it."

The project has six reward levels with pledge options ranging from $40 - $400. For a pledge of $300 or more, the funder will receive the full Jack Mason Box Set, complete with the Regatta Timer on a butterfly closure, solid link bracelet, a new rubber strap design in Jack Mason's standard navy-blue and the best-selling tan Italian leather strap. All straps feature quick release pins for easy interchangeability.

Key Product Specs:

42mm Case Size, 22mm Lug Size

20 ATM Water Resistance

Screw-down Crown

Sapphire Crystal

Bi-directional Compass Bezel

Swiss-made, Yacht Timer Movement

Numbered Caseback Exclusive to Kickstarter Backers

After launching and successfully funding their first Kickstarter project early last year, the Jack Mason design team quickly set to work on this project, one that Senior Watch Designer, Colin Curry, refers to as a pinnacle of the Jack Mason Nautical Collection. "This is the most elevated experience we've ever undertaken and a true design challenge from start to finish. We hope you can feel the passion poured into every piece."

For more information about the project, visit https://kck.st/2IHsCNG.

For more information about Jack Mason, visit jackmasonbrand.com.

