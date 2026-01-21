Jack Morton and Impact XM Unite to Create a Global Experiential Powerhouse

BOSTON and DAYTON, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact XM and Jack Morton, two of the world's leading brand experience agencies, today announced that they are merging to create one of the industry's most comprehensive global experiential partners. The agency will be supported by The Riverside Company, a global investment firm that believes deeply in the power of experience and the long-term growth of the category.

Impact XM and Jack Morton Merge

The combined agency will operate under the Jack Morton name, a brand with strong global recognition and reach that enables the unified organization to go to market with a clear, powerful identity. This represents both the value of that global brand and the expanded capability, scale, and talent that Impact XM brings into this next chapter.

Together, the agencies bring complementary strengths across creative, strategy, digital innovation, production, fabrication, and impact measurement, forming a fully integrated experiential offering designed to meet the evolving needs of today's leading brands.

With expanded global scale across 20 offices spanning North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, deeper category expertise, and a connected, end-to-end delivery model, the combined agency is built to help brands create real, human experiences that drive business impact. Experiential services include large scale conferences, digital engagement, sponsorship, brand activations, trade shows, corporate events, B2B experiences, and healthcare congresses, among other live event services. The combined agency serves some of the world's most recognizable brands, including many Fortune 100 companies.

"Impact XM has been evolving toward a more integrated, global model for years," said Jared Pollacco, CEO of Impact XM. "We've always believed that creativity, innovation, and exceptional execution are what move people, and this union accelerates that vision for both our clients and our teams. The merger brings together Impact XM's unified experiential approach and Jack Morton's global scale and creative strength."

"This is a pivotal moment. Together, we're building an agency ready for a marketing landscape reshaped by AI - one that keeps real, human experience at the center," said Craig Millon, CEO of Jack Morton. "With combined creative, strategic, and executional capabilities, we can offer deeper expertise, broader scale, and a cohesive end-to-end model for clients. And because our cultures share the same people-first values and passion for delivering extraordinary experiences, we're stronger together and so is the work we'll create."

The agencies bring more than 1,000 specialists across strategy, creative, client service, production, fabrication, and innovation. Their combined strengths position the unified agency to lead at a moment when marketers increasingly seek integrated, insight-driven, globally scalable experiences that cut through clutter and build authentic human connection.

Clients choose the unified agency for seamless end-to-end delivery, expanded global reach with local expertise, deep industry knowledge across sectors such as technology, healthcare, and automotive, strong executional excellence, and a collaborative approach that ensures quality and impact.

The merger is subject to customary approvals and is expected to close in Q1 2026, with leadership teams from both organizations working closely to ensure a seamless transition for employees and clients. Pollacco will serve as CEO of the unified agency and Millon will serve as Global President. Josh McCall, the CEO of Jack Morton from 2003 until his retirement in 2022, will serve as Executive Chairman of the board of directors. Grant Gregory of Gregory & Hoenemeyer Inc. acted as financial advisor to Impact XM and The Riverside Company on the transaction.

Jack Morton's transition to private ownership follows its sale by Omnicom, creating the opportunity for the unified agency to operate independently under a shared vision for growth.

About Impact XM

Impact XM is an award-winning global experiential marketing agency that helps brands create meaningful connections through insight-led, end-to-end brand experiences. With more than 50 years of expertise, Impact XM brings strategy, creative, production, and execution together under one unified team to deliver experiences that move people and drive measurable results. Rooted in craftsmanship and evolved for today's complex marketing landscape, Impact XM partners with leading global brands across live events, trade shows, environments, activations, and integrated campaigns. Our work has been recognized with prestigious honors such as the Stevie Awards, EX Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, MarCom Awards, and have been featured by leading industry publications and organizations including Chief Marketer, BizBash, Exhibitor, Event Marketer, and others.

About Jack Morton

Jack Morton is an award-winning global brand experience agency. We partner with the world's most powerful companies to build stronger relationships between brands and the people who matter most to them. Driven by our mission to "Be extraordinary," we inspire the world to experience better. We do this through integrated marketing campaigns with experience at the core. Our work and agency culture has won some of the world's most prestigious industry awards, including AdWeek's Experiential Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions, Effies, D&AD pencils, Clios, Emmys, EX Awards, and Campaign's Experience Awards, as well as Global Agency of the Year and Best Places to Work. Visit us at www.jackmorton.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

