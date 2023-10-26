JACK MORTON HIRES KELLY ROE AS EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Former leader of The Kitchen at Kraft Heinz joins in Chicago; Agency announces promotions and new hires in creative and strategy

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Morton , the global brand experience agency, announced it has appointed Kelly Roe as SVP, Executive Creative Director. Based in Chicago, Roe joins Jack Morton from The Kitchen, the in-house creative agency at Kraft Heinz focused on digital and social creative, strategy, and production for 22+ brands.

As a global creative leader with a passion for building brands and driving big ideas rooted in culture and consumer insights, Roe brings a background of traditional and digital marketing with 20 years of experience leading integrated campaigns and activations for leading agencies and in-house. She has worked with some of the world's most loved brands, including Mars Wrigley, JM Smuckers, Frito-Lay, SC Johnson, Wrangler, T-Mobile, Visa, and Anheuser-Busch.

In her new role, Roe will oversee creative for brands including Guinness, Under Armour, P&G and several healthcare clients. She will also sit on the agency's global creative council.

"In a world filled with fast-paced digital interactions, building authentic and memorable relationships with consumers through brand experiences has never been more crucial. I've admired Jack Morton's innovative approach from the very start of my career, so I can't wait to dig in and learn about our diverse client's business challenges and help guide this talented team to deliver creative solutions that exceed our wildest dreams."

"Kelly's genuine desire to break through the noise with bold ideas that build relationships with consumers is impressive. Her background, on both the agency and brand side, demonstrates that purpose matters and that media or platforms don't confine experiences. It's insights, ideas, and innovation that should lead the way. This makes her a great fit for Jack, and we're looking forward to watching her make her mark," said Matt Pensinger, EVP, Managing Director & U.S. Practice Lead.

Roe helped to build and launch The Kitchen. Under her leadership, she secured accolades that included award wins at One Show and The Shortys and honors as in-house agency of the year. Previously, Roe held creative leader positions at Razorfish and BBDO in the U.S. and Singapore.

In addition to the appointment of Roe, the agency also announces:

Ben Russell joins Vivi, Jack Morton's culture-forward inclusive marketing practice, as Senior Strategy Director. Russell brings 13+ years of strategic work transforming brands through human behavior, culture, and curiosity. He has developed impactful strategies and integrated marketing plans for renowned brands such as Diageo, P&G, Citizen Watch, Red Bull, and Circle K.

Kali Heitholt is promoted to Senior Creative Director. Based out of Jack's West Coast operation, Heitholt works with clients, including Metacore (Merge Mansion), Google, and a16z. She joined Jack in 2021 after previously spending time at agencies including AGENC and Infinity Marketing Team. Heitholt started her career as a Production Designer in film and television for clients such as MTV and Riot Games before her shift into experiential.

Alyssa Gauger has been promoted to Creative Director. Gauger joined Jack in 2021 and works out of the Chicago office on clients, including Ulta Beauty, and helping our Jack Health team on several pharmaceutical clients. Throughout her career, which spans working at agencies such as Upshot and in-house corporate creative teams, she has worked with brands including Johnson & Johnson, Nature Made Vitamins, and Lane Bryant.

About Jack Morton

Jack Morton is an award-winning global brand experience agency. We partner with the world's most powerful companies to build stronger relationships between brands and the people who matter most to them. Driven by our mission to "Be extraordinary," we inspire the world to experience better. We do this through integrated marketing campaigns with experience at the core. Our specialized practice brands include Jack Health, Vivi, Jack 39, Jack X and Genuine. Our work and agency culture have won some of the world's most prestigious industry awards including Cannes Lions, Effies, D&AD pencils, Clios, Emmys, EX Awards, and Campaign's Experience Awards, as well as Global Agency of the Year and Best Places to Work. Founded in 1939, Jack Morton is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit us at www.jackmorton.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Jack Morton Worldwide