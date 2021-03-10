Jack Morton Launches Specialized Global Healthcare Practice: Jack Health

BOSTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jack Morton, the global brand experience agency, announces the launch of Jack Health, a new specialty practice created exclusively for healthcare brands.

Jack Morton will now serve its extensive book of healthcare and pharmaceutical business under the Jack Health brand. Jack Health builds upon the agency's heritage, passion and expertise in brand experience and applies that depth to the world's leading healthcare brands. The agency already works with half of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world, including Johnson & Johnson and Novartis, and healthcare clients are prevalent in more than half all of the agency's global offices. The Jack Health team boasts expertise working with over 20 therapeutic areas.

"Healthcare is becoming more human and as a result brands must create extraordinary, emotional experiences that connect audiences if they want to drive behavior changes," said Josh McCall, Chairman and CEO, Jack Morton. "We've seen our business in this sector grow steadily over the years, so it became clear that we needed a dedicated practice to address the specialized needs of these clients."

Jack Health delivers customized marketing programs to support clients who are looking to strengthen relationships with patients, healthcare professionals (HCPs) and employees. Programs are purpose built to deliver proof on a brand's promise at critical touchpoints and designed to make complex subjects in one of the most highly regulated industries more human.

This includes supporting new product launches, indications, approvals, employee communications, trade shows and exhibits, digital transformation, and over-arching brand experience platforms all of which can take the form of virtual, live or hybrid events.

According to a recent McKinsey study, COVID-19 has disrupted how pharma companies interact with their core audiences and report a lower frequency of engagement. Many struggle to train and motivate teams which is critical to the success of any new drug or indication. As the industry moves out of the pandemic, they will need to prioritize making stronger connections and personalizing value propositions.

To lead efforts, the agency has hired two senior executives. Melinda Cragan Lindland rejoins the agency as SVP, Head of Jack Health in the U.S. Jo Hull joins as Director of Jack Health in the UK. Lindland and Hull bring together almost half a century of expertise working with companies including Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, Cardinal Health, CVS, AstraZeneca and Roche.

Lindland joins from Freeman Company where she led its NY office and the U.S. corporate accounts team including the agency's largest pharmaceutical clients. She is a lifelong advocate for melanoma and skin cancer prevention. Hull ran her own consultancy working for the world's top five pharma brands in addition to companies such as Samsung, Nokia and Google. She is passionate about mental health and wellbeing.

The Jack Health team is comprised of client leads, production, creative, and strategy experts. The extended team also includes specialists in broadcast design, digital and training.

More information can be found at www.jack-health.com.

About Jack Morton

Jack Morton is an award-winning global brand experience agency. We're driven by the fact that the world's most successful brands deliver proof on their brand promise at every touchpoint. It's what inspires our team each day to help clients "Be extraordinary." For over 80 years, we've strengthened the relationships between brands and the people who matter most to them, through live, virtual and hybrid experiences, brand acts, integrated campaigns, sponsorship marketing and employee engagement. Jack Morton is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG). More information is available at www.jackmorton.com.

SOURCE Jack Morton

Related Links

http://www.jackmorton.com

