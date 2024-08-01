Jack Morton names Patrick Bennett Global Chief Creative Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global brand experience agency Jack Morton, today announced the appointment of Patrick Bennett as its new Global Chief Creative Officer.

As Global Chief Creative Officer, Bennett will steer the creative aspects of the agency's vision to inspire the world to experience better. He will serve on the agency's executive leadership team and chair Jack Morton's Creative Council of senior creative leaders worldwide.

Jack Morton names Patrick Bennett new Global Chief Creative Officer

"Consumers are increasingly looking to brands to stop speaking at them—regardless of how personalized or perfectly timed the message. Instead, they crave marketers putting their tremendous data-rich resources into novel, resonant experiences with a more meaningful value exchange. Experiential marketing creates these memorable connections between consumers and brands that drive culture forward—invariably leading to quantifiable action. And Jack Morton has been doing it longer and better than anyone," says Patrick Bennett. "I'm thrilled to join the Jack team with a laser focus on accelerating growth for brands through memorable human-first connections."

Bennett brings a fresh perspective, a wealth of experience, and a proven track record of creative excellence to Jack Morton. He joins the agency from IPG partner Momentum Worldwide, where he shaped the experiential vision for renowned brands such as American Express, Walmart, Verizon, Corona, and Pacifico as SVP, Executive Creative Director.

His impressive career spans several world-class agencies, including Ogilvy, R/GA, and Digitas, where he led global creative initiatives for major clients like Samsung, Amazon, British Airways, SAP, DIRECTV, Kraft, and Six Flags.

"It was crucial for us to find a leader who not only values creativity but it's connection to strategy, and innovation. Patrick embodies this, and we believe he'll be a powerhouse at Jack," says Craig Millon, Global Co-President, Jack Morton. "He sees the limitless potential for brand experiences to be transformative and is the perfect fit for our agency."

"We are thrilled to have Patrick on board," says Bill Davies, Global Co-President, Jack Morton. "His passion for creativity and inclusivity aligns perfectly with our 'Experience Better' vision. Having seen the impact he made at Momentum. I have no doubt that he will propel Jack to new heights of creative success."

Beyond his professional achievements, Patrick is deeply committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within the advertising industry. He has been a prominent figure in initiatives aimed at amplifying diverse voices and creating an environment where they can thrive. He was featured in the award-winning documentary "Black Madison Avenue," and his recent appointment to the board of directors of BLAC underscores his dedication to building a more inclusive future.

Patrick is based in New York City and will report directly to Craig Millon, Global Co-President.

About Jack Morton

Jack Morton is an award-winning global brand experience agency. We partner with the world's most powerful companies to build stronger relationships between brands and the people who matter most to them. Driven by our mission to "Be extraordinary," we inspire the world to experience better. We do this through integrated marketing campaigns with experience at the core. Our specialized practice brands include Jack Health, Vivi, Jack 39, Jack X, and Genuine. Our work and agency culture has won some of the world's most prestigious industry awards, including AdWeek's Experiential Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions, Effies, D&AD pencils, Clios, Emmys, EX Awards, and Campaign's Experience Awards, as well as Global Agency of the Year and Best Places to Work. Founded in 1939, Jack Morton is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit us at www.jackmorton.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Jack Morton Worldwide