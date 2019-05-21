Jack Morton Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand experience agency, Jack Morton, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Wednesday, May 15 in Detroit.

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

This is the second consecutive year that Jack Morton has received the award.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a leading supplier for GM. Our teams are incredibly dedicated to doing extraordinary work and this achievement is fantastic recognition for each and every one of them," said Josh McCall, Chairman and CEO, Jack Morton.

About Jack Morton

Jack Morton is an award-winning global brand experience agency. We're driven by the fact that the world's most successful brands deliver proof on their brand promise at every touchpoint. It's what inspires our team each day to help clients "Do something extraordinary." For 80 years, we've strengthened the relationships between brands and the people who matter most to them, through events and experiential, integrated campaigns, digital and content, sponsorship marketing and employee engagement. Jack Morton is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG). More information is available at www.jackmorton.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

