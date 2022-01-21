Jack Nicklaus' Grandson Released His First Original Song "Intuition"

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Please add another 3 minutes, 11 seconds to GT Nicklaus' highlight reel. His debut single, "Intuition," dropped on January 21, 2022, and it's already receiving accolades similar to his ace at the Masters. At the age of 15, GT hit a hole-in-one in the 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest, alongside his grandfather, Jack Nicklaus, 6-time Masters champion. Now at 19 years old, GT is taking a shot at a country music career.

"For as long as I can remember, my life has been a balance of golf and music," says Nicklaus. "About two years ago, music started leading in importance, and now I find myself living in Nashville and chasing a music career! I'm blessed to have a family that has been nothing but supportive. Ron Anthony ("Intuition" Producer) was one of the first people to really inspire me to love playing music, so it's been really fun working with him on this project. And thank you to Sheri Beth (Moonshot President) for being so helpful through the process." GT adds, "My grandpa has always loved my music, so I thought it would be really cool to drop my first song on his birthday!"

GT collaborated with longtime family friend and producer Ron Anthony, VP of Moonshot Music. "We have a great history of working on music together, so producing "Intuition" was very special for me," says Ron Anthony. "It's been a lot of fun watching GT evolve from an aspiring 12-year-old singer, guitarist, and piano player, to a very talented songwriter and artist. We're back in the studio, recording his next songs, and I think he has a very bright future to add to his already extraordinary accomplishments."

"Intuition," GT Nicklaus' debut single, is available across all streaming platforms.

