PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centaur US Holdings announced that it is partnering with Nicklaus Design to create a contemporary private golf enclave called "Panther National" within the master-planned community of Avenir, highlighted by a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

Jack Nicklaus to Design Signature Golf Course as centerpiece of new private community in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Nicklaus Design, the firm founded by Jack Nicklaus over 50 years ago and based in Palm Beach Gardens, will create the centerpiece amenity of Panther National—an 18-hole championship Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, complemented by a 9-hole Par-3 short course and a state-of-the-art training and practice facility. The extensive scale of the course (210 acres), combined with its location adjoining 2,400 acres of secluded preserve and its dramatic elevation changes, will provide a unique golf experience unmatched in the South Florida region.

Also setting Panther National apart will be the contemporary architecture of the Golf Clubhouse and the enclave's 459 luxury single-family homes, designed by renowned Miami-based architectural firm Strang Design. Residents will have exclusive access to the club's premium dining, spa and fitness, pool, and, in another first for Palm Beach County, a "beach club" located on a planned 10-acre Crystal Lagoon® with white-sand beaches.

"Developing the first private golf club community in Florida with a contemporary architectural style has been a vision of mine for some time," said Dominik Senn, Founder of Centaur US Holdings. "Partnering with Jack and the Nicklaus Design team was an easy decision. Nobody does a better job in creating a golf experience that can challenge the top touring professionals in the world, while offering an enjoyable experience for members and guests of all ages and skill levels."

Mr. Senn adds that Panther National may be the final world-class golf community to ever be developed in America's golf mecca, Palm Beach County, Florida, simply because few, if any, large parcels of developable land exist.

