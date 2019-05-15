Jack Rabbit Gallery Grand Opening: Jack has your heART

HOUSTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, 2019, James and Jodi Grogan of Houston will celebrate the grand opening of Jack Rabbit Gallery, a fun, relaxing fine art gallery in the trendy Houston Heights. The opening coincides with the launch of www.jackrabbitgallery.com, the gallery's ecommerce site that offers online pricing and purchasing features to make art collecting transparent, user-friendly, and less intimidating. The gallery also makes framing, art advisory, and event rental services available to clients.

Jack Rabbit Gallery recently completed its buildout in this renovated 2000 square foot space in the Houston Heights.

The opening exhibit will feature approximately 100 works by over 15 artists, including Mark Whitmarsh, whose physical use of color and texture is as much an art form as the subject matter depicted; Spoon, whose minimalist figures have the feel of a dot matrix; and Lisa Cunningham, whose painterly pastels depict ordinary people enjoying life.

The exhibit also includes works by leading Houston artists, including Leslie Gaworecki, known for her whimsical use of color; Chris Turner, whose abstract paintings reflect his view of the natural world; Jeanne Jones, whose flower and nature paintings challenge painterly norms with their flatness; Nikkie Markle, who uses bold colors to depict animals, landscapes and figures; and David Bates, who uses photography to capture the innate humor of cattle.

The opening exhibition was curated by Hali Grogan, who studied at Art Students League of NY. "We saw a need for a different kind of art gallery, a gallery that appeals to buyers with diverse tastes and budgets," says Jodi Grogan, Jack Rabbit Gallery's Managing Director. "With more than 2000 square feet of indoor gallery space, an outdoor garden and natural light throughout the gallery, we have a unique space to showcase the finest artwork."

Opening Reception 05/31/2019, 6-9 pm

228 E 27th St, Houston, TX 77008 (Houston Heights)

About Jack Rabbit Gallery LLC

Jack Rabbit Gallery is the newest edition to the trendy Heights neighborhood in Houston, and one of the few fine art galleries in the area. The stylishly industrial gallery space exhibits emerging and mid-career artists in a variety of media and price points. The mission of Jack Rabbit Gallery is to provide art buyers with a relaxed, fun environment to explore art that suits any taste and any budget. For more information, please visit jackrabbitgallery.com.

