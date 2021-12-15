Jack Rabbit Offroad Acquires Ogden Powersports in Huntsville, TX

HUNTSVILLE, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What was once Ogden Powersports in Huntsville has moved and is now Jack Rabbit Offroad.

The acquisition of the Can-Am Offroad franchise will move to a 50,000+ sqft all new, one-of-a-kind dealership located on a beautiful 8 acres right off TX-19 in Huntsville, Texas. Who doesn't like to have their adrenaline pumping? Well, you can now experience the rush of excitement and really feel the power behind the machines. This larger location will allow Jack Rabbit Offroad to better service the existing Can-Am owners in the area and allow those interested in Can-Am to check out the biggest and baddest test track in the area where you can really experience the vehicles and their capabilities. Keep your eyes and ears open as this new facility will host the industry leading brands and will arrive early next year with a Grand Opening that you will not want to miss. For now, Jack Rabbit Offroad has relocated the sales, parts, and service to the temporary address while the new facility is under construction. You can check out Can-Am, Polaris, and E-Z-GO now at 3170 Old Houston Rd, Huntsville, Tx 77340.

Jack Rabbit Offroad will move into their temporary location located at 3170 Old Houston Rd while construction is completed on a HUGE 50,000 sqft dealership that will house the best brands in the industry Polaris, PROXD, GEM, E-Z-GO, and now Can-AM. Stop in at 3170 Old Houston Road and see what the talk is all about. This will serve as the temporary location for Jack Rabbit Offroad while the construction is complete on the location just up the road on TX-19. They are ready to sell and service all Polaris and E-Z-GO customers just in time for Christmas. Jack Rabbit will also have a huge selection of Go-Karts in stock that will not last long, so get them while you can. Don't delay, shop our fantastic selection of ATVs, side by side UTVs, golf carts, and more. Jack Rabbit will now carry Can-AM Offroad vehicles, including the Maverick X3, Defender and the Outlander.

About Can-Am

Can-Am employs creative designers and skilled technicians who were the ground breakers that put TTI rear suspension on all-terrain vehicles in the 1990s. Later, Can Am started offering ATVs not just for one driver but for two passengers. This lineup is wide open and there for the taking Peak performance with 200 horsepower in your clutches, and the most efficient engines out there. Expect bigger wheels, bold new colors, and the widest range of options in the 2022 line up. Get your torque with all the trimmings, in the most comfortable and exhilarating rides. These machines are gluttens for punishment and pleasure. So, it is time to get dirty.

