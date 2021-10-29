Jack Rabbit Offroad is HOPPING to Huntsville, Texas

HUNTSVILLE, Texas, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Rabbit Offroad is here and ready for your business.

Jack Rabbit Offroad has established a reputation in Marshall, Tx for a high level of customer service and attention to detail. Bearing the distinction of a Gold Certified Polaris Master Service Department, Jack Rabbit's technicians achieve the highest level of training and certification available industry wide.

Jack Rabbit Offroad Huntsville, Texas Jack Rabbit Offroad Polaris Huntsville

Jack Rabbit Offroad Huntsville

Building on continued success, Jack Rabbit Offroad is constructing an all-new 50,000 square foot facility sitting on a beautiful 8 acres. Also including is a one-of-a-kind Test Track, where you will be able to really experience and feel the capability of the offroad vehicles. A 12,000 sqft showroom featuring the latest vehicles from Polaris, GEM, and E-Z-G-O. A state-of-the-art Gold Certified Service Center that is heated and cooled for cleanliness. This gives the technician's a "cool" place to work and make sure the job is done right.

Jack Rabbit if known for standing behind what they sell and offer a LIFETIME Engine Protection plan on all qualifying new and used vehicles. They also stand behind the most expensive part of your ride and make sure you can have fun or get the job done without having to worry about a costly engine expense.

Bringing the new facility to Huntsville will offer many great services and opportunities for employment. With the utmost customer service, sales, and most all, the best offroad vehicles! Not to mention a HUGE selection of parts and accessories, all under one roof. So, when you are ready to make that BIG purchase, Jack Rabbit Offroad will go above and beyond to make sure all your offroad needs are met and you leave satisfied.

Customers Testimonials

Joe Iribarren

"Hands down the greatest Polaris Atv, Polaris side-by-side, and golf cart dealer around. Great selection, a friendly and knowledgeable staff, and an overall buying experience."

About Huntsville, Texas

Sitting in the beautiful Walker County. Huntsville is in the East Texas Piney Woods on Interstate 45, which runs between Houston and Dallas. It is home to Sam Houston State University, Huntsville State Park, and HEARTS Veterans Museum of Texas.

Jack Rabbit Offroad decided to build an all new, state-of-the-art, dealership, located right off TX-19. Jack Rabbit wanted to bring the best to Walker County and its community, and a wide variety of off-road vehicles Jack Rabbit Offroad hopes to gain the trust of the community by providing career opportunities, along with fun and excitement.

Visit www.JROffroad.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

J.C. Kester

[email protected]

903-472-0924 x201

Jack Rabbit Offroad

898 TX-19

Huntsville, TX 77320

936-272-0690

SOURCE Jack Rabbit Offroad

Related Links

http://www.JROffroad.com

