Jack Rabbit Offroad Opens Temporary Location in Huntsville, Texas

HUNTSVILLE, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stop in at 3170 Old Houston Road and see what the talk is all about. This will serve as the temporary location for Jack Rabbit Offroad while the construction is complete on a huge 50,000+ sqft location just up the road on TX-19. They are ready to sell and service all Polaris and E-Z-GO customers just in time for Christmas. Jack Rabbit will also have a huge selection of Go-Karts in stock that will not last long, so get them while you can. Don't delay, shop our fantastic selection of ATVs, side by side UTVs, golf carts, and more.

Jack Rabbit Offroad Huntsville Texas Temporary Location Jack Rabbit Offroad

Also known for being a highly rated 5-star dealership for customer service and while the location is temporary the lifetime engine protection plan isn't. Jack Rabbit offers this for new and used vehicles! Jack Rabbit's customers become family the moment they step into the dealership, and they stand behind them for LIFE!!

Jack Rabbit Offroad Huntsville

Bringing the new facility to Huntsville will offer many great services and opportunities for employment. A huge, one-of-a-kind dealership will bring the upmost customer service, sales, and most all, the best offroad vehicles plus, a comprehensive selection of parts and accessories, all under one roof. So, when you are ready to make that BIG purchase, Jack Rabbit Offroad will go above and beyond to make sure all your offroad needs are met and you leave satisfied.

Check out HUGE selection of vehicles in stock at www.jroffroad.com

Customers Testimonials

Milton Creamer

I love the place. Great people to do business with. Very professional. Great merchandise.

Media Contact

J.C. Kester

[email protected]

936-272-0690 x201

Jack Rabbit Offroad

3170 Old Houston Rd

Huntsville, TX 77340

936-272-0690

SOURCE Jack Rabbit Offroad