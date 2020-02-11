Jack Settleman's SnapBack Sports Reaches 500 Million Views on Snapchat in Single Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SnapBack Sports Snapchat account, which was the initial platform for SnapBack Sports, has hit the milestone of 500 million story views. SnapBack Sports, created by Jack Settleman, is a culturally relevant sports Snapchat account that combines behind the scenes clips, a curated sports feed, analysis of the game and up-to-date sports news.

SnapBack goes beyond highlights and news, as Jack Settleman travels the country to give fans a first-person perspective at the biggest sporting events throughout the year. Views reached a significant spike in the first weekend of February, as Jack attended the 2020 Super Bowl as a credentialed media member, giving SnapBack fans an exclusive behind the scenes experience that no one else could offer. Other notable events that were highlighted in the past year include March Madness, the PGA Championship, as well as dozens of NBA, NFL, MLB and NCAA games.

SnapBack has not only grown in views, but has recently obtained a large increase in followers due to professional athletes joining the SnapBack Sports Podcast. The SnapBack Sports Pod reached #1 on the Apple Podcast charts in June, 2019. Notables such as Chad Ochocinco, Austin Ekeler and Santonio Holmes recently hung out with the guys, giving their takes on the hottest sports topics. To date, SnapBack has over one million followers and two hundred thousand unique daily viewers.

SnapBack Sports is a social media brand owned by Jack Settleman. SnapBack tells the story to young sports fans through the eyes of a 23 year old sports fan. While the brand initiated on Snapchat, it has grown to include YouTube, Instagram, and the podcast.

Jack Settleman recently joined Whistle to help them launch their podcasting business and act as on-air talent. In addition, Jack has a partnership with Whistle in which he sells his own merchandise through the SnapBack brand.

For more information on SnapBack Sports and all media inquiries, please contact Jack Settleman at Jsettleman@thewhistle.com.

SOURCE SnapBack Sports