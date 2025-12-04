Jack T. Diamond Joins GHC Industries as Principal & Chief Strategy Officer

CLEVELAND, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GHC Industries is proud to announce the appointment of Jack T. Diamond as Chief Strategy Officer, marking a pivotal milestone in the company's continued expansion across its healthcare vertical. Mr. Diamond will also become a Principal in the business alongside Ankit Patel, Bhavin "B" Patel, Michael J. Smith, Matt Soble, and Saagar Parikh.

Jack T. Diamond

Jack Diamond, CEO of BMD, is widely regarded as one of the nation's most influential voices in healthcare strategy, legal structure, and systemwide innovation. Over the course of his career, he has participated in and led hundreds of global healthcare projects, from building full hospital campuses to advancing clinical centers of excellence, surgery centers, physician–hospital organizations, and health management organizations. As co-founder of the American Bar Association's Health Law Section and principal in numerous healthcare enterprises, Diamond has long been the person health system leaders call when faced with their most complex challenges.

The decision to bring Diamond into the organization reflects GHC Industries' commitment to pairing operational strength with industry-leading expertise.

Bhavin Patel, co-founder of GHC Industries, noted that Jack's addition represents "a rare combination of experience and strategic insight," sharing that "Jack brings a level of perspective that will supercharge our ability to grow responsibly. He understands not only where healthcare is today, but where it must go, and he brings the depth we need to innovate while reducing risk across our platform."

In his new role, Diamond will help guide GHC Industries' healthcare expansion at both the state and federal levels, positioning the company to align with major initiatives including Rural Healthcare Transformation Program (RHTP) funding through the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) and related national programs. His long-standing relationships throughout the healthcare ecosystem will support GHC Industries as it accelerates growth and strengthens its integrated portfolio.

Diamond shared that the timing of this role is deeply aligned with the urgent needs of hospitals nationwide. "This is a challenging moment for healthcare; Medicaid reimbursement cuts, rising numbers of uninsured patients, and unprecedented workforce shortages are straining every part of the system," he said. "What drew me to GHC Industries is that they're building the full solution hospitals actually need. Technology, implementation, clinical playbooks, legal structure, funding; this team is putting all the critical pieces together. I'm proud to join a group that is innovating where it matters most."

Diamond's appointment marks the next evolution of GHC Industries' rapid momentum. With a portfolio that includes Re-Sources , Medical Equipment Source (MES) , and a Series A investment in Vitalchat , the company now supports thousands of hospitals and care facilities nationwide. Together, these businesses form a scalable, tech-enabled ecosystem designed to modernize hospital operations, support virtual care, and strengthen the resilience of the U.S. healthcare system.

As GHC Industries continues building a comprehensive, innovation-driven healthcare platform, the addition of Jack T. Diamond represents both a strategic asset and a statement of intent: the next chapter of growth is here, and it is backed by industry-leading expertise.

About Green Harvest Capital | GHC Industries

Green Harvest Capital (GHC) is a minority-owned private equity firm specializing in value and growth oriented investments across the multifamily, hospitality, and industrial sectors. With over $500 million in assets under ownership, GHC focuses on providing a better product and/or experience to the customer, revitalizing communities where assets are located, and fostering a workplace for team members to learn and excel.

The GHC Industries division is committed to revitalizing Midwest manufacturing and service industries, acquiring, nurturing and transforming legacy businesses into leaders in new technology. With an initial focus on the evolution in healthcare rapidly occurring throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond, GHC's unique investment approach combines strategic insight with hands-on management to achieve the full potential of promising assets.

GHC Industries is led by co-founders: Ankit Patel, Bhavin Patel, Matt Soble, Michael J. Smith, and Saagar Parikh. They can be reached at [email protected] . For more information about GHC, visit www.ghc-lp.com

SOURCE GHC Industries