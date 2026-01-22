Jackalope Brewing Company Acquires Black Abbey Brewing Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackalope Brewing Company today announced the acquisition of Black Abbey Brewing Company, uniting two longtime friends and respected voices in Tennessee craft beer as Jackalope continues its next phase of thoughtful expansion. The acquisition formalizes a relationship that has existed for more than a decade—built on shared values, mutual respect, and a deep connection to Nashville's beer community. Black Abbey's distinct brewing identity and well-loved beers will continue under Jackalope's ownership, supported by increased production capability, broader distribution reach, and a growing platform for long-term brand development.

"This isn't a transaction between strangers," said Steve Barone, CEO/Owner of Jackalope Brewing Company. "Jackalope and Black Abbey grew up together in this market. Our soul comes from Nashville and the community that supported us from the beginning. This next chapter reflects a very intentional approach—growing alongside brands that share our standards, our values, and our commitment to this city."

Founded in 2013, Black Abbey has earned a loyal following for its thoughtful, European-inspired beers and its strong sense of place within the Middle Tennessee beer community. Under Jackalope's stewardship, Black Abbey's beers will continue to be brewed with the same care and intention that defined the brand from the start—now backed by additional resources and expanded opportunity.

"Black Abbey makes beautiful beers," said Bailey Spaulding, Founder and Chief Beer Officer (CBO) of Jackalope Brewing Company. "From a brewer's perspective, this is about stewardship. These beers already know who they are. I'm excited to make them, protect what makes them special, and help more people experience them—while staying true to the community that made both breweries what they are."

From a commercial standpoint, the combination strengthens Jackalope's ability to serve retailers, restaurants, and distributors with a broader and more versatile portfolio, while remaining grounded in long-standing relationships.

"This is a natural fit," said Steve Wright, Chief Revenue Officer of Jackalope Brewing Company. "The brands complement each other well, and going to market together allows us to better support our partners and grow responsibly."

As part of the acquisition, Carl Meier, Founder of Black Abbey Brewing Company, will join Jackalope's sales team, continuing to build relationships and expand the combined presence across the region.

"This feels less like a sale and more like joining forces," Meier said. "Jackalope has always felt like family. We share the belief that beer is about people and community. I'm excited to help take what both breweries are known for—especially our events—and make them even bigger and better together."

Jackalope plans to thoughtfully integrate Black Abbey into its operations while preserving the identity, ethos, and community focus that have made both breweries pillars of the Nashville and Middle Tennessee craft beer scene. Fans can expect continued availability of Black Abbey's beers, expanded regional reach, and an even stronger presence at festivals, events, and community gatherings.

Two breweries. Shared roots. One future.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Jackalope Brewing Co