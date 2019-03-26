jackassbanker.com Introduces Turtle Trading Subscription Service---FREE for 34 Days

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- jackassbanker.com announces its proprietary, computerized Turtle Trading Data Array System and Model Portfolio are being released publicly as an educational service---at an affordable subscription price.

Learn Turtle Trading methods & strategies to help hone investing and asset management skills. Free until April 29, 2019 with promo code "GOTURTLES". Subscriptions start $80/person/month and go up to $199/person/month. Become an affiliate and using your affiliate invitation link, earn 25% (cash) on any of your referrals' first 3 subscription payments! The Jackass Banker system covers up to 43 markets, including the equities, debt, foreign exchange, cryptocurrency and commodities markets. www.jackassbanker.com Learn how to become a Turtle Trader and use the computerized Turtle Trading Data Array learning tools to enhance trading and money management skills. Jackass Banker's Turtle Trading educational platform teaches the use of risk management and provides subscribers with a theoretical model portfolio to help increase a subscriber's knowledge base. Try it free until April 29, 2019 with promo code "GOTURTLES".

Designed to help money managers, investors and traders, Jackass Banker's Turtle Trading System demonstrates and teaches how to deploy risk management techniques across multiple asset classes and how to utilize trend alerts, both "bullish" and "bearish," to assist in honing market selection. As part of any subscription package, subscribers receive regular, updated releases of the Turtle Trading Model Portfolio which shall be theoretically traded, with its theoretical performance tracked.

A kickoff promotion includes free subscription for the next 34 days (expires April 29) using promo code "GOTURTLES" at checkout. Subscribers can choose between a $199/month package, covering 43 markets, and three different $80/month packages. People can become affiliates of Turtle Trading by using their assigned referral links to invite colleagues to subscribe to the service. Affiliates can earn 25% (cash) of their referral's first three subscription payments.

Sectors covered include:

Currencies---Equities---U.S. Treasuries---Cryptocurrency---Metals---Energy---Grains---Softs---Meats

For a list of all 43 markets covered see "WHAT YOU GET" at: jackassbanker.com /turtle-trading-14-day-free-trial/:

Robert Kelly, founder and creator of jackassbanker.com stated, "By delivering a sophisticated, easy-to-understand system which delivers the Turtle Trading Data Array, its risk management system and Jackass Banker's Model Portfolio, people may learn to adapt Turtle Trading principles into their investing, trading and asset management activities. The release of this affordable subscription service was inspired through my work trying to educate others about the benefits of using Turtle Trading techniques in trading and money management activities."

Last year, in one of these educational efforts, Mr. Kelly published via detailed blog at jackassbanker.com, a number of theoretical trades within a theoretical model portfolio. He used the "Turtle Trading Data Array System" as his guide, and in the eight week period April 10-June 5 2018, the portfolio rose a ridiculous, theoretical 84% (500% annualized).

Additionally, Mr. Kelly also taught his system to a group of eleven inmates, who generally had little-to-no investment experience. After one calendar-class quarter, on average, they collectively earned 30% theoretically (140% annualized) --- however commissions & fees were not included and end-of-day prices were applied, as there were no computers available in prison. This experience was documented meticulously in Mr. Kelly's fascinating book, Holding The Fort.

Mr. Kelly warned, "Reaching for the stars into the unknown is always risky, especially when attempting to forecast markets! Initial public demonstrations appear promising, but it is impossible to replicate the success of two ivory-tower teaching exercises, especially in real-life trading. Jackass Banker's theoretical Turtle Trading Model benefits from hindsight, while using leverage---and leverage can cause great losses, especially when trading futures, foreign exchange, debt, equities, commodities, cryptocurrency, etc. Many other risks abound and prospective subscribers should read the risk disclosures at the National Futures Association and other regulatory groups, as well as jackassbanker.com's 'WARNING & RISK DISCLOSURES' page, prominently displayed on our web site."

Neither Jackass Banker LLC, nor Robert Kelly, are registered financial, or commodities trading, advisors and do not provide individual investment advice.

Contact:

Robert Kelly

917-553-0030

211430@email4pr.com

SOURCE Jackass Banker LLC

Related Links

http://jackassbanker.com

