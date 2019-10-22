jackassbanker.com Releases Robert L. Kelly's Demacrash! The Democrat Playbook to Defeat Trump, Free at Amazon's kindleunlimited

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demacrash! was written by Wall Street market guru Robert Kelly, author of seven books. Mr. Kelly is known for writing D'Apocalypse Now!---The Doomsday Cycle published in February 2014, also by jackassbanker.com. It predicted a 22,000-37,000 Dow Jones Industrial Average, a crashing euro, and provided near-perfect entry points to purchase gold, after an expected drop. At the time, the Dow was trading in the 15,000s with nearly all market pundits bearish, and the author's forecasts were summarily dismissed because they were contrary to Wall Street's archaic, big-firm thinking.

Democrats will read with spine-tingling excitement how they could take control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives. Republicans will devour every page of the bold action plan to defend themselves and the markets. Known for his attention to detail, prescient recommendations and extraordinary charts, Robert Kelly provides his blueprint for the financial future. The coming roller-coaster ride-with violent down, up, and downswings will turn any grizzled trader's stomach.

Since then, the Dow has soared to over 27,000, the euro hit a crash low of $1.05 (down from $1.37), and while gold bugs were predicting $5,000/ounce at the time, Mr. Kelly defied the shiny metal's eternal bulls and said gold's price would drop. What happened next? The precious metal lost nearly 1/3 of its value and hit D'Apocalypse Now's forecasted Fibonacci buy target of $1,156.86. It then rose to $1,566.20, up 46% off the $1,069.20 low in 2015. These forecasts defied pure luck, as the odds of being right across the board were quite long.

With Demacrash! Mr. Kelly may be doing it, again. He boldly goes where analysts don't and provides courageous, detailed forecasts out to 2025+, with precise dates for what to buy and sell across asset sectors, including equities, debt, futures, commodities and foreign exchange. The lists of recommended securities are eye-openers, and the book details WHEN a monster debt tsunami will destroy financial markets, worldwide.

If this isn't compelling enough, the Democrats' playbook to beat Donald Trump is revealed. It indicates they will crash markets as part of an integral plan to seize control of the White House. Kelly pens a brilliant, succinct strategy for a massive Trump "counter-punch" to fight back and win; it includes a debt jubilee for millions of people, pension reform, reestablishing the fairness doctrine at the FCC, how to really bring China to the table, and reforming the Federal Reserve.

Unlike radical left-wing political proposals, Demacrash! strategies would not destroy banks or our economy, and would not scare billionaire investors out of the country. They are designed to correct imbalances in the system caused by the Federal Reserve's continuing bailout of the banks, which continues to this day. Its result is an enormous asset bubble which ultimately becomes a tax on the working class---and a clever way to silently siphon trillions of dollars off to the big banks and super rich.

When asked to explain this complex scheme, Kelly stated, "A computer which shaves a few cents a day off everyone's bank account is no big deal, until years later people suddenly don't have enough money to pay the bills. The Fed takes trillions of dollars illicitly from the American people, gives them directly to the super rich. They in turn buy up more assets, which forces prices even higher. This punishes 80% of the people through increased costs of living, with little-to-no pay increases---unless you work for a bank. The $30 Trillion Heist took place by the Fed during the credit crisis, as originally published in my Federal Reserve Trilogy, and according to the General Accounting Office. This was purely and simply socialism for the super-rich. This money should be returned to the people to rebuild our cities, infrastructure, and reduce costs of living."

Known for his attention to detail, prescient recommendations and extraordinary charts, Demacrash! provides the blueprint for the financial future. The coming roller-coaster ride, with violent down, up, and downswings, will turn any grizzled trader's stomach. Pragmatic, exhilarating, to the point, terrifying…these words sum up the work of Demacrash!

A battle between principalities and powers has just begun.

You can find Mr. Kelly's book free at Amazon's kindleunlimited here.

Media Contact:

Robert Kelly

917.553.0030

227670@email4pr.com

SOURCE Jackass Banker, LLC