JACK.com Taps Livestream Superstar N3on to Spearhead U.S. Expansion

Global livestream star joins the international gaming platform to help drive its growth through exclusive content, livestreams and fan experiences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creator and livestreaming powerhouse N3on has signed a new partnership with JACK.com, the international crypto casino and sportsbook formerly known as Jackbit, as the face of the brand's global creator strategy.

Jack.com Logo

The multi-faceted partnership will see N3on create exclusive livestreams, original content, fan activations, and digital campaigns designed to introduce JACK.com to millions of gaming and sports fans across international markets. The partnership underscores JACK.com's continued investment in its international growth strategy and creator-led marketing efforts.

"I've always partnered with brands that let me create content my community actually wants to watch," said N3on. "JACK.com is giving us the opportunity to build something that's entertaining, interactive and different from anything we've done before. We've got a lot planned, and I can't wait for everyone to see what's coming."

The announcement further strengthens N3on's position as one of the leading creators in gaming and livestreaming, with an audience spanning sports, gaming, entertainment and culture.

Fans can expect exclusive livestreams, creator collaborations, giveaways and digital experiences rolling out throughout the remainder of the year.

About N3on

N3on is a digital creator and streamer known for his high-energy content, unfiltered personality, and massive online following across platforms. Rising to prominence through live streaming and viral moments, N3on has built a highly engaged audience by blending entertainment, culture, and real-time interaction. As one of the most talked-about creators of his generation, N3on continues to shape internet culture while partnering with brands that authentically resonate with his community.

About JACK.com

JACK.com is a global crypto casino and sportsbook offering thousands of casino games, live dealer experiences and sports betting markets for players in international markets. Built for a digital-first audience, the platform combines cryptocurrency payments with a modern gaming experience focused on innovation, speed and accessibility.

Contact

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

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SOURCE N3on