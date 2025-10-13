N3on Kicks Off Album Creation with Live-Streamed Studio Sessions and On-Site Carnival Experience; First Four Songs to Drop November 5

N3on Brings His Digital Empire to Life with Hit-Boy for a First-of-Its-Kind Album Experience

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global streamer and cultural powerhouse N3on is kicking off his debut album under his new deal with EMPIRE, giving fans a front-row seat to watch the creative process unfold in real time.

Today, October 13th, 2025, N3on will live stream his studio sessions, allowing millions of viewers to witness the making of his first full-length project as it happens. The two-day experience will culminate tomorrow evening, October 14th, 2025, with a massive on-site carnival, complete with live filming, performances, and surprise guest appearances.

N3on x Hit-Boy Presents The Camp

The project marks N3on's official debut album under Empire, following his recently announced record deal with the label. Known for blending entertainment, culture, and digital influence, N3on steps into the role of creator and curator, bringing together top-tier talent across genres for a collaborative project that reflects his signature style and reach.

The 12-track album will unfold in three chapters, each representing a different stage of N3on's musical growth. The first, a four-song EP arriving November 5, 2025 will set the tone for the project and introduce the sound fans can expect from his debut. The second chapter will expand the story with four new tracks, leading into a deluxe edition that rounds out the collection with four final songs.

Grammy-winning producer Hit-Boy will serve as Executive Producer, guiding the album's production and release strategy alongside N3on. His team will take part in the live sessions, contributing to an open, collaborative creative process that blends N3on's digital energy with Hit-Boy's distinct artistry.

The activation will take place in collaboration with Meme House, the Los Angeles-based creator collective known for blending music, internet culture, and real-time digital entertainment, MemeHouse.

"This album is a way for me to share the journey with the people who've been with me from the very beginning," said N3on. "It's more than just making music; it's about creating a moment for my community."

N3on is a dynamic content creator and streaming personality known for his high-energy mix of gaming and IRL content. He began his career in 2016 on YouTube with NBA 2K and Fortnite gameplay before expanding his reach to Kick, where his electrifying presence and diverse streams have built him a rapidly growing following of nearly 400,000 fans. Recognized for collaborations with top creators like Adin Ross and his role in the viral success of NBA player-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball's track "Tweaker," N3on has become one of the most talked-about figures in streaming. With his ability to blend gaming, entertainment, and culture, he continues to push boundaries and keep audiences engaged with every broadcast.

