JACKED FACTORY & JOHN WICK® RELEASE POWERFUL WICK MODE PRE-WORKOUT

This pre-workout formula delivers intense workout energy to unleash your inner Wick

ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jacked Factory collaborates with Lionsgate to release a unique pre-workout for John Wick and Jacked Factory fans alike. Available in three exciting flavors inspired by the John Wick universe—Osaka Cherry Blossom, Baba Yaga Blue Raz, and Last Tropical Sunrise—Wick Mode Pre-Workout evokes a sensory experience that matches the intensity of John Wick's focus, commitment and sheer will.

Jacked Factory x Lion's Gate announce WICK MODE. FOCUS - COMMITMENT - SHEER WILL. IGNITE YOUR SENSES (CNW Group/Nutra Holdings)

Wick Mode Pre-Workout is not just your average supplement; it's a meticulously crafted formula featuring powerful ingredients to provide users with explosive energy and endurance. Whether you're a dedicated gym-goer or a fan of the John Wick franchise, this pre-workout is tailored to elevate your training sessions to new heights.

"We are excited to announce a collaboration with Lionsgate and the renowned action franchise, John Wick," says the Jacked Factory team. "We were inspired by the character at the center of the franchise which nicely lines up with the core values of our sports nutrition brand, Jacked Factory. Focus, relentless drive, and perseverance are key aspects of performance that we aim to enhance with our products. This collaboration enables us to provide a pre-workout that adds a truly distinctive experience to our customers."

In addition to its thrilling flavors and a powerful formula, Wick Mode Pre-Workout stands out as a testament to Jacked Factory's commitment to quality and effective supplements.

Wick Mode Pre-Workout is now available for purchase on Amazon.com and JackedFactory.com. Unleash your inner Wick! Reload, refuel, and redefine your training with Wick Mode.

Buy on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3uZ1zqw

Buy on JackedFactory.com: https://www.jackedfactory.com/pages/wick-mode

