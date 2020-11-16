Jackery Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary and Announces a Sale on All Jackery Solar Generators

Founded in 2012, Jackery has been committed to providing outdoor green power solutions over the past eight years, the company has gained much approval and fine reputation by many customers. Today, Jackery celebrates the 8th anniversary and offers an attractive discount (15% off, up to $240 off) on all the Jackery solar generators from November 16 to November 18 at amazon.com and jackery.com .

About Jackery Solar Generator

According to Jackery website, a solar generator can technically refer to a solar solution that combines a portable power station with solar panels. It converts sun energy captured by solar panels into electrical power and then stores it in a portable power station for later use. A solar generator is a reliable and clean power source for campers, RVs, or as an emergency backup if the power goes out. Now the Jackery solar generator products include Jackery Solar Generator 1000, 500, 300, 240 and 160.

Benefits of Jackery Solar Generator

Jackery solar generator draws energy from the sun and powering through a lithium battery, no gasoline, toxic fumes, or noise during operation, it's truly a green power system. Also, with a compact, lightweight and convenient design, it's easy to carry around and set up wherever users go. People can enjoy the outdoor life better with this quite, eco-friendly and convenient solar generator.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery specializes in providing solar generator products for the explorers. As an industry leader in eco-friendly portable power, Jackery aims to developing green energy solutions that power outdoor life experiences as well the commitment to a sustainable future.

Website: www.jackery.com

Email: [email protected]

