Jackery Launches Flagship Solar Generator 2000 Plus at Intersolar Europe, Bringing Green Energy for All

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is proud to bring its solar generator Plus flagship product – the brand new Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus – to Intersolar Europe, which will take place from June 14 to 16, 2023, at Messe München.

Under the motto "Connecting Solar Business", Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, brings together industry stakeholders and professionals from around the world to meet in Munich. In the showcase, Jackery's booth and its products with innovative technology attracted about 500 customers and agents to the scene for detailed information. At the showcase, Jackery welcomed European technology media for interviews about the brand and the new product. The innovative and impeccable performance of Jackery SG 2000 Plus left a deep impression among attending media outlets.

Empowering users to experience energy independence on their own terms

Today, consumers demand a seamless and hassle-free product experience. Jackery's product line covers a wide range of scenarios, from home backup to outdoor use.

The newest Jackery SG 2000 Plus, with five charging packs, can be expanded to 12 kWh. With innovative IBC technology integrated into its design, it can reach a solar conversion efficiency rate of up to 25%. Its improved spectral response makes it function effectively even in cloudy or hazy weather. It can serve as an excellent backup power source during natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, or wildfires, outdoor exploration, or emergencies with its large capacity and high-power output capable of powering a typical household for weeks.

Jackery's patented intelligent ChargeShield technology addresses safety concerns related to lithium precipitation caused by high current charging at low temperatures. These features prevent battery overheating during the charging process due to electrodeless ear lithium battery technology, which reduces short circuiting risks, extends battery life, and more.

Jackery's commitment to bring green energy for all

Jackery aims to make green energy accessible anytime and anywhere, focusing on optimizing users' carbon balance and improving the ecological footprint throughout the product life cycle. Jackery is the first portable power brand to be verified on its carbon footprint by TÜV SÜD, a global leader in testing, inspection, and verification, which further establishes Jackery as a trusted green energy brand worldwide.

